Manchester City 0-2 Manchester Utd: How did United expose City's weaknesses?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed a performance and a result like this to prove he can handle the big games, with this United’s first victory over a ‘Big Six’ side in the league this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side will almost certainly still win a third Premier League title in four years, but future opponents will take encouragement from the way Manchester United exposed some of their weaknesses.

Martial shows how good he really is

Last season was Anthony Martial’s best as a Manchester United player, with the Frenchman notching 17 goals and six assists in the Premier League.

This suggested Solskjaer had found Martial’s long-term position, but his underwhelming performances this season have called into his question his future at Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland has been mentioned as a summer target with many of the believe United need a new number nine, but this display showed why they mustn’t give up on Martial.

It took the 25-year-old just two minutes to win the penalty that sent his team on their way, with Martial impressive throughout.

Martial still managed to spurn a golden opportunity to score, shooting straight at Ederson when he should have found the back of the net, but the Frenchman is crucial to the way United play in games like this, acting as the apex of passing triangles between Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

While his finishing could be sharpened, Martial is still a valuable player to Solskjaer.

Should Henderson be Man Utd's first choice keeper?

This was Dean Henderson’s big chance to underline his credentials as Manchester United’s next number one goalkeeper and he grasped it, with the 23-year-old keeping a clean sheet at the home of the Premier League’s top goalscorers.

Henderson might have expected a bit more from Manchester City, but he still faced six shots on targets and made a number of important saves.

What’s more, there was an assurance to the United defensive line that hasn’t always been there with David de Gea between the posts this season.

This could be the deciding factor in Solskjaer sticking with Henderson as his first choice goalkeeper between now and the end of the season.

Manchester United need commanding figures at the back and the 23-year-old looks to be that sort of character. If Solskjaer isn't willing to give Henderson a run of games now, when will he ever be?

Are Manchester City a better team without De Bruyne?