Manchester United transfers: Mauricio Pochettino must target these three players

Manchester United’s season has already reached the point at which January feels less like an opportunity than an emergency.

They entered November 17th in the Premier League table, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with seven points from nine games. Their nine-match winless run in all competitions was the club’s longest since 1984. And after their final game before the international break - a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa - they find themselves in the drop zone. Removing Michael Carrick might improve the mood and bring a clearer tactical framework, but United’s problems cannot be solved from the dugout alone. They lack a dependable left-back, their central defence is undermined by poor form and unreliable fitness, and Benjamin Sesko’s shin injury has left them without a convincing centre-forward.

Having spent heavily in the summer, United are unlikely to fund another overhaul. They need deals made possible by circumstance: talented players who have lost their places, want to leave or could be available below their usual value. But who could they target in an attempt to salvage their campaign? Alejandro Balde United’s failure to sign a left-back in the summer looks more costly with every passing week. Luke Shaw can no longer be treated as a reliable long-term starter, while Patrick Dorgu has not developed quickly enough to remove the uncertainty surrounding the position. Alejandro Balde would offer qualities neither consistently provides. The Barcelona defender can recover against counter-attacks, receive possession under pressure and carry the ball beyond the first line of a press. His speed would also provide natural width when United’s left-sided forward moves inside. Balde made Barcelona’s left-back position his own during their 2022/23 title-winning season and supplied eight assists across 47 appearances in 2024/25. He then played 42 times last season despite suffering two muscle injuries.

Alejandro Balde has lost his place in the Barcelona team

His situation has since changed dramatically. Joao Cancelo and academy graduate Xavi Espart have moved ahead of him under Hansi Flick, limiting Balde to three league appearances this season. For a player approaching his prime, another six months on the bench would serve little purpose. United explored a move during the summer and have continued monitoring him. Barcelona are reportedly willing to discuss a loan, while a permanent transfer could cost around £34 million. His contract runs until 2028, but his diminished status should create room for negotiation. A loan with an option to buy would give United an immediate upgrade without committing another major fee before a possible managerial change. Balde would also arrive motivated to restore a reputation that has faded surprisingly quickly. Jacobo Ramon United’s centre-back options offer quantity without much reassurance. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have struggled, with Martinez approaching the end of his contract. Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven remain inexperienced, while Matthijs de Ligt only recently returned after spending 11 months out following back surgery. Jacobo Ramon gave United a brutal demonstration of his ability during Como’s 4-1 Champions League victory on 21 October. The 21-year-old defended with composure before heading the fourth goal, completing an evening that pushed Carrick closer to the brink. Ramon has become one of Serie A’s most interesting young defenders since leaving Real Madrid for Como in 2025. At 6ft 5in, he brings obvious aerial power, but he is more than a penalty-box defender. He can step into midfield, pass through pressure and defend with space behind him. He has started 10 Serie A games this season, scoring twice, and his performances have reportedly attracted United, Arsenal and Chelsea. His blend of size, mobility and technical confidence makes the interest unsurprising.

Jacobo Ramon in action for Como against Manchester United

Completing a deal would be complicated. Como paid €2.5 million for Ramon, but Real Madrid retained a 50 per cent interest and negotiated several buy-back options, including one reportedly worth €9 million. Madrid could bring him back before selling him elsewhere or retain him for their own squad. United should still explore the possibilities. Madrid may be willing to take a quick profit, while Como could renegotiate their share before approving a transfer. Ramon lacks Premier League experience, but he possesses the physical and technical tools United’s current defence is missing. Folarin Balogun Sesko’s injury has exposed the gamble United took by entering the season without sufficient cover at centre-forward. The Slovenian is not expected back before January, and his recurring shin trouble makes it dangerous to assume he will immediately become available every week. Bryan Mbeumo has been moved inside despite producing his best football from the right, while Joshua Zirkzee has scored only once this season. United need a striker who naturally occupies centre-backs and makes runs beyond the defensive line. Folarin Balogun represents an attempt to turn another club’s unwanted asset into a useful solution. The former Arsenal forward has reportedly been offered to United after falling behind Paris Brunner in Monaco’s pecking order. Balogun has made five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season, totalling 114 minutes, although he scored after coming on against Paris FC recently. His omission from Monaco’s European squad provides another indication that a January exit is possible.

His recent record is unremarkable, but the ability has not disappeared. Balogun scored 21 league goals during his 2022/23 loan at Reims and registered 13 for Monaco last season. He is quick, attacks the space behind defenders and can finish with either foot. Unlike Mbeumo, he instinctively seeks central positions. Having joined Arsenal’s academy at eight, Balogun also understands English football. At 25, he is young enough to rebuild his value but experienced enough to contribute immediately. There would be risks surrounding his fitness and inconsistent Monaco career, but those concerns should reduce the price. United would not need Balogun to displace Sesko permanently. They need a proper striker who can lead the line now, provide a different tactical option and allow Mbeumo to return to his strongest role. Balde, Ramon and Balogun would not cure every problem at Old Trafford. They would, however, address the three weaknesses doing the most damage. United’s January strategy must be guided by what the team actually needs rather than which available name generates the loudest noise.