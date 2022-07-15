Having spent time training at Ajax during his rehabilitation, Eriksen is already aware of Ten Hag’s methods and is ready to get to work at Old Trafford.

Eriksen, who previously spent seven years at Tottenham, becomes United’s second major signing under new boss Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The 30-year-old spent the second-half of last season at Brentford having returned to action just months after collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” he said.

“I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

The PA news agency understands Eriksen will not be joining up with his new United team-mates as they continue their pre-season tour in Australia.