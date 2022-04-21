Manchester United have appointed Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager, with him taking over at the end of the season.
The club have been without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, with Ralf Rangnick currently in interim charge following a brief spell with Michael Carrick as caretaker.
United are currently sixth in the Premier League table as they battle with Tottenham and Arsenal to secure the final Champions League place for next season.
Ten Hag, 52, has been with Ajax since January 2018 and is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.
"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," said Ten Hag.
“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.
“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”
Football director John Murtough said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.
“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.
“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”