MANCHESTER CITY are unbeaten in 13 matches and come into this fixture having beaten League One club Exeter 10-1 in the FA Cup last weekend and won 2-0 at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

New signing ANTOINE SEMENYO scored in both of those games, also having a second goal controversially disallowed in midweek.

Only Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney (8) have score more Manchester derby goals in the Premier League era than PHIL FODEN (7), and he can test Senne Lammens on Saturday.

Throughout all their upheaval and inconsistency BRUNO FERNANDES has remained Manchester United’s shining light. Now back in his favoured attacking midfield role expect his average of 0.76 shots on target per 90 to increase.