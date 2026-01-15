The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for Saturday's lunchtime derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.
MANCHESTER CITY are unbeaten in 13 matches and come into this fixture having beaten League One club Exeter 10-1 in the FA Cup last weekend and won 2-0 at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
New signing ANTOINE SEMENYO scored in both of those games, also having a second goal controversially disallowed in midweek.
Only Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney (8) have score more Manchester derby goals in the Premier League era than PHIL FODEN (7), and he can test Senne Lammens on Saturday.
Throughout all their upheaval and inconsistency BRUNO FERNANDES has remained Manchester United’s shining light. Now back in his favoured attacking midfield role expect his average of 0.76 shots on target per 90 to increase.
Odds correct at 16:15 GMT (16/1/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.