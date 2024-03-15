Manchester City vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and FA Cup preview

It’s difficult to give Newcastle much hope on Saturday evening as they face the unenviable task of a trip to holders Manchester City in an FA Cup quarter-final. City are unbeaten since December 6 (a run of 21 matches which includes 18 wins) and have lost only once since October 8. Pep Guardiola’s side have reached at least the semi-finals in each of the last five years, and in six of his seven seasons in charge. Newcastle did score twice when these sides met in the league in January though, a match City won 3-2 via two late goals, so not all hope is lost.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at 10/11. It's a selection that landed in City's past four games, six of their last eight and nine of their last 11. Newcastle are even more reliable, with 11 of their past 13 fixtures delivering for BTTS backers. The Magpies have managed to get on the scoresheet against Liverpool, City, Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea during that time too.

Go for goals again Eddie Howe's side have been quite the entertainers in 2024. A staggering 56 goals have been scored across Newcastle's past 13 matches, an average of 4.31 per game. Across that same time period City are averaging just shy of OVER 3.5 GOALS, hence its appeal at 6/5 with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Newcastle midfielder BRUNO GUIMARAES seems to save his best, or worst, for when he comes up against Manchester City. The Brazilian has 14 yellow cards this season and has been SHOWN A CARD in all three meetings with Guardiola's side. He does seem to get himself more fired up against higher profile opposition, with cards against Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG, Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa too.

SVEN BOTMAN has made at least one TACKLE in his last eight Premier League matches, and has only failed to record at least one in four of his 17 appearances this season, and has made at least two on six occasions - averaging 1.18 tackles per game. Yes this is an FA Cup tie, but those stats are relevant when it's a meeting between two strong top-flight teams.

Team news

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne because of a groin injury and Jack Grealish remains sidelined with a similar issue. Ederson is also out, but he would likely have been rested in favour of Stefan Ortega for this game anyway. Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn face late fitness tests but should be ok. Kieran Trippier won't return until after the international break. Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton are all missing.