Manchester City vs Liverpool tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

I'm still undecided on my feeling towards a Manchester City vs Liverpool contest in the Arne Slot era. I have absolutely nothing against him - it's been enjoyable watching his side remain unmoved at the top of the Premier League table - but there still isn't quite the level of chaos we'd get under Jürgen Klopp. Ok, there is a little bit of 'your mum's new fella' about that but you previously could be confident in the fact you're getting goals when the sides met.

The contest at Anfield at the beginning of December was a comfortable 2-0 home win. The champions struggling to lay a glove on the side set to snatch their crown away. So what of this meeting at the Etihad then? The constant battle of 'it's Manchester City' and 'but they just don't seem very good anymore' remains. Ultimately, it's a side which trails the leaders by a staggering 17 points at this stage. You'd imagine many will be leaning towards an away win. Yet, the Reds' record on the road leaves a bit to be desired for a side chasing the title - I know it's a brave statement to make considering they've lost just once all season. They've faced five of the current top half on their own patch. The results? One win (that at Bournemouth) and four draws. If they are to somehow let this title slip away from them, that will be the reason why.

But that's not necessarily a bad thing when you're basically winning all of your home games. If you can't win then don't lose. One point is better than none. It's something they may well have to settle for again in Sunday's main event.

What are the best bets? It's intriguing to see the sort of role DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI plays in Liverpool's 'bigger' games. In terms of creativity, there seems to be more of it when starting in the trickier contests. He's the key to unlocking some of the defences. Szoboszlai has createed three or more chances in nine Premier League games this season. What's interesting is that some of those included Manchester City (H), Aston Villa (A), Bournemouth (A) and Nottingham Forest (A). The latter three mentioned there have been across his last seven league outings too - he's played the full 90 minutes in each of the last four.

It's why I'm interested in the 11/2 on SZOBOSZLAI 1+ ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ assists with Sky Bet It's a slight surprise to see that he only has two assists on his Premier League tally for the season considering the volume of chances he's created for others. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (2.0) and Mohamed Salah (2.2) average more chances created in league games than Szoboszlai (1.5), yet the latter is on a staggering 15 assists with the former on six. It's partly down to the finishing of others. In terms of his expected assists (xA) figure, Szoboszlai is on 3.98. Players like Diogo Jota have three assists from 1.06 xA while Cody Gakpo is the same from 2.71 xA. Considering the struggling form of City's defence, taking Szoboszlai to have goal involvement in this manner appeals at the prices.

Team news

Erling Haaland missed the midweek defeat to Real Madrid

Manchester City will assess both Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland after the pair sat out the midweek defeat to Real Madrid. John Stones is another who is a doubt as he was forced off early in that game. Nathan Ake may start in his place if he's unavailable for selection. Manuel Akanji and Rodri remain long-term absentees. For Liverpool, their biggest question mark surrounds winger Cody Gakpo as he missed the previous two games through injury. Joe Gomez has had surgery following a hamstring injury so he's set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines while Slot admitted he would be "completely surprised" if Conor Bradley is fit enough for involvement.

Predicted line-ups Manchester City XI: Ederson; Khusanov, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Nico, Kovacic, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho; Haaland. Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Match facts Manchester City have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home games against Liverpool (W8 D6), going down 4-1 in November 2015 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Following their 2-0 win at Anfield in December, Liverpool are looking to complete the Premier League double over Manchester City for just the third time (also 2005-06 and 2015-16).

Liverpool have achieved the Premier League double over the reigning champions six times previously, more than any other side in the competition’s history (vs Blackburn in 1995-96, Man Utd in 2000-01, 2001-02, 2008-09 and 2013-14, and Chelsea in 2010-11).

Since Christmas, only Liverpool and Arsenal have won more points in the Premier League than Manchester City (17 – W5 D2 L1). In their eight games beforehand, City picked up only four points (W1 D1 L6).

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 13 Premier League games played on a Sunday (W11 D2) while scoring multiple goals in each of those matches, since a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2024.

Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle United was their first Premier League game this season in which they didn’t face a single big chance, while their xG faced of 0.48 was their third-fewest in a game in 2024-25.

In just six Premier League matches in 2025, Manchester City have scored 20 goals from only 81 shots, a league-high conversion rate of 24.7% this calendar year. Their shot conversion between August and December this season was only 9.6%.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in more Premier League goals against Pep Guardiola’s Man City (since 2016-17) than any other player (13 – 8 goals, 5 assists). In fact, only Steven Gerrard (14) has been involved in more against the Citizens in the competition’s history (4 goals, 10 assists).

Manchester City’s Nico González completed 100 passes on his Premier League debut against Newcastle, the second-most by a midfielder on their first appearance on record (since 2003-04). The most passes completed by a player in his first two games is 192 by Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in 2020.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson has three Premier League assists this season, more than the likes of Phil Foden (2) and Jack Grealish (1). He could become the first goalkeeper ever to assist in three consecutive Premier League appearances, with Shay Given in 1998 and Pepe Reina in 2009 previously doing so in two in a row.