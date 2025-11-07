Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Phil Foden 1+ assists at 4/1 (Betway, Boylesports) 2pts Andy Robertson 1+ fouls at 4/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Robertson to be shown a card at 10/3 (General) 2pts Conor Bradley 2+ fouls at 7/4 (bet365) 1pt Conor Bradley 3+ fouls at 6/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff A genuine blockbuster of a Super Sunday contest and I'd agree with Alex Keble in that this should be a return to the old battles between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. I say agree, I've basically been convinced into agreeing by the great arguments he makes in that article so it absolutely worth a read before kick-off - just click here to find it. One player who has been in fine form of late is PHIL FODEN, whose well-taken brace against Dortmund in midweek sparked conversation surrouding his place in the England set-up. But, while he may have scored a couple himself, his ASSISTS tally should be far greater considering the sheer volume of chances he's creating for his teammates.

Foden only has two helpers on his tally in 11 Premier League and Champions League outings despite creating a staggering 33 chances - only three players boast more than his 20 in England's top-flight. His involvement on set-pieces plays a part in this but that's a bonus when 4/1 is available on 1+ ASSISTS in the contest. No side has returned a higher expected goals (xG) figure in home Premier League games than Manchester City this season and with goals expected, it's a bet which looks decent value. You can get 11/2 on Erling Haaland to strike with Foden grabbing an assist in the contest, but I'm happy enough with 4s, the same applying to the 7/2 available elsewhere. Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

Joe Townsend I've found this match really tough to call. Liverpool perhaps look a little long at 3/1, but with the added context of losing four of their last five away matches and Manchester City winning 10 of their last 11 at home, perhaps it's fair. Then there's the goals line. The bookies are certain there will be a hatful, with over 2.5 a general 1/2. I'm not so sure on that either. Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot have both shown pragmatism this season, willing to cede possession and sacrifice their principles in pursuit of points. City's 33% away to Arsenal in September was far from an anomaly, merely an extreme example of Guardiola's change in approach - they have had the minority of possession in four fixtures this season, including their last two, both of which were at home.

It was Liverpool's turn in midweek, allowing Real Madrid 61% of the ball at Anfield. Only twice during Slot's 73-game tenure has a team had more possession - last season's away leg to PSG in the Champions League round of 16 (which certainly wasn't a deliberate tactic) and in this fixture in February. The last four meetings between these teams have seen under 2.5 goals, with a pair of 2-0 wins for Liverpool last term and a couple of 1-1 draws in 2023/24. The 13/8 about that is tempting but it all just feels a bit too uncertain.

Instead, I'll be backing ANDY ROBERTSON TO COMMIT 1+ FOULS at 4/5 and TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 10/3. After losing his place to summer signing Milos Kerkez, last weekend's 1-0 win over Aston Villa was Robertson's first league start of the season. It means that quite remarkably we are into November and not only is he yet to be booked in the top flight, he hasn't even made a foul. The Scotland captain was shown a card in the home Carabao Cup defeat by Crystal Palace 10 days ago though, and in the Champions League he hasn't held back when it comes to challenges, making four fouls and four tackles across his three European appearances. But it is the opposition that makes both these bets runners. Since Savinho returned on Manchester City's right flank in late September, five of the six opposition left-backs have been booked. Score prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill I am along similar lines to Joe and targeting a Liverpool full-back to rack up the fouls but my interest gravitates towards CONOR BRADLEY on the other flank. For club and country, Bradley has picked up seven cards this season and has averaged 1.4 fouls a game. Staggeringly though, the best price available for him to be carded is the same available for him TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS and I can’t make sense of it. In the Premier League, he has made eight appearances and picked up three cards - or one card in six looking at just the games he has started. Across those six starts he has committed nine fouls and crucially, four came against Everton and three came against Chelsea. Two big fixtures.

Although Pep is notoriously difficult to second guess, there is a chance Bradley is tasked with containing Jeremy Doku on Sunday and he is the Cityzens most fouled player drawing 1.4 per game. So, not only is the 7/4 for Bradley to commit 2+ fouls worth taking but 3+ is worth a nibble as well at 6/1. Score prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool