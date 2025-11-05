Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 155pts | Returned 185.45pts | P/L +33.45pts | ROI 22%

Last week was a losing one, with very little going right. We ended around -3.5pts down for the week, mainly salvaging some profit thanks to how correctly we called the Arsenal game. Win to nil and under Burnley shots flew in to rescue what would have been a terrible week, and keep us in healthy profit heading into gameweek 11 before the final international break of the year. Onto this week, and we have some familiar faces and theories, and some new ones, with a lovely looking blend of markets and prices to get stuck into. Let's hope we can get another week in the green before a well-earned two week break!

Tottenham vs Manchester United Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Tottenham were dreadful last weekend against Chelsea. Just three total shots equating to 0.10 xGF was a miserable attacking display, while the Blues had their way with them going the other way (3.68 xGA). A similar performance here would yield another defeat, that is for certain, but we have to expect better. Manchester United are in town this weekend after another away game without a win, the Red Devils returning just four wins in 19 road league games under Ruben Amorim. We'll be swerving the main 1X2 markets then, and while he failed for us last weekend, we have to go back in on MICKY VAN DE VEN 1+ SHOT and TO SCORE ANYTIME at 21/20 and 12/1 respectively.

Obviously, he failed to land either last weekend when we were on him, only to land both in midweek against Copenhagen - though that goal didn't fall in line with the set-piece threat logic as he ran the length of the field like Gareth Bale... Still, after that goal he is now Spurs' outright top scorer this season, netting six times in 15 appearances, so against a vulnerable defensive team from set-pieces, he is must-back at these big prices. Averaging 0.16 xG per 90, he is the biggest centre-back scoring threat in the league this season, and with Manchester United ranking fourth-worst for set-piece xGA (5.06) this season and conceding the fifth most set-piece shots (42), Van de Ven should get an opportunity here - provided Spurs don't play like a National League side for the second week running.

Nikola Milenkovic had two shots against United, Murillo had one last week. The week before Lewis Dunk had a shot. At Anfield, Virgil van Dijk had two shots and Ibrahim Konate one. So United are very vulnerable to centre-back shots from dead-balls, and if all else fails Micky, just dribble past everyone again and score please. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1200 (06/10/25)

Everton vs Fulham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I was kicking myself on Monday. We had to sit through Sunderland vs Everton and watch all of Sunderland's right side get carded apart from the man we were on. Right back Trai Hume and right-centre-back Nordi Mukiele both had their names taken, with Jack Grealish responsible for the former The Everton winger continues to draw a load of fouls, so we have to get to back the right back card and on Saturday, with Fulham's KENNY TETE the bet at 10/3. Grealish has seen five opposing right backs booked in his eight league starts this season, with the right backs facing the tricky winger committing an average of 2.5 fouls per game. The Englishman is unsurprisingly leading the league in fouls won per 90.

Tete has kept things pretty clean so far this season but his one card came against Newcastle in a game he struggled to contain Anthony Gordon, committing two fouls on that occasion. Last season he was booked five times (0.25 per 90) and committed 1.77 fouls per 90, and I suspect we see him get close to those levels as the season progresses now Fulham have a fully-fit squad, allowing them to be more aggressive. Andy Madley is the man with the whistle and while he has blown hot and cold this season, averaging 3.0 cards per game in the Premier League, he did dish out five cards when reffing Fulham at Aston Villa earlier in the season including four for the Cottagers. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1230 (06/11/25)

West Ham vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats West Ham may look a tempting price at even money to win here following their much-improved display and win against Newcastle last weekend, but I'm wanting to see more. That could have just been a good time to play Newcastle, who had Carabao Cup and Champions League games either side. Burnley's data is horrific, with them propping up every metric (xGF, xGA, xGD and xP), but I think a lot of that is to do with the tough schedule they've played. The Clarets have already played five of the 'big six', as well as playing Aston Vila away, losing all of those contests, but are unbeaten their other four games against Wolves, Leeds, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, winning three. I'm taking a wide berth of this one. Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1335 (06/11/25)

Sunderland vs Arsenal Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I'm not expecting this to game to bring the fireworks. Arsenal are pure control freaks, and that's why they are the best defensive team in the world right now. The Gunners have kept 12 clean sheets in 15 games across all competitions this season, winning all of those to nil, allowing just 0.62 xGA per game. Every team they've faced has struggled to create against them, with only Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle breaching Mikel Arteta's side so far this season. Arsenal win to nil would be an automatic play at 11/10 here, but two factors have swayed me away from it. The first is the likelihood Mikel Merino will be leading the line again. He did us a solid in midweek when netting a brace in Prague, but Slavia are a porous defensive side, Sunderland are not. That's the second point. The Black Cats are an incredibly tough nut to crack, boasting the fourth best defensive process in the league - only City, Newcastle and Arsenal themselves have shipped fewer xGA.

So, rather than taking the risk on Arsenal scoring for a win to nil repeat without their star striker, off the back of a midweek game in Prague and with a host of attacking injuries, we'll just back UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 5/6. Unsurprisingly given the defence-first nature of both teams, Unders has landed seven times in 10 outings for both, with Sunderland's games averaging 2.0 goals and Arsenal's 2.1 goals per game. Both attacks leave a lot to be desired too, with Sunderland ranking fifth worst for xGF per game (1.00), and Arsenal only seeing 1.06 open-play xGF per game. One goal will likely be enough to win this game, with Under 1.5 goals at 12/5, and for those wanting a bigger price, the No first goalscorer could be a runner at 10/1. Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1410 (06/11/25)

Chelsea vs Wolves Kick-off: Saturday, 20:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Vitor Pereira is out after a shocking start to the season at Wolves. They sit bottom on just two points after 10 games, already eight points from safety. Whoever replaces the Portuguese manager has a near impossible job on their hands to keep the Old Gold in the division. Youth team coaches James Collins and Richard Walker will be in charge for their visit to Stamford Bridge, and given how things have gone on the road this season (W0 D1 L4 - scored just once), a home win should be as certain as odds of 2/5 imply. Having said that, Chelsea aren't exactly the most trustworthy of teams, especially at home, managing just two home league wins this season, losing to both Brighton and Sunderland. Rather than focus on something result based with Chelsea, a goalscorer price has caught my eye at 10/3. ENZO FERNANDEZ's data this season has been excellent, with the Argentine getting into advanced areas and getting on the end of a load of good chances.