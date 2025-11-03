Champions League tips: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 3pts Arsenal win to nil at evens (William Hill) 1pt Mikel Merino to score anytime at 15/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Merino to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.25pt Merino to score 3+ goals at 175/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday TV: TNT Sports 1

Will anyone score against Arsenal again? Ever? I'm sure the day will come when Mikel Arteta's side are breached again, but it seems highly unlikely it will be on Tuesday. The Gunners haven't conceded a goal in all of their last seven matches - that's 10 and a half hours of football - and have WON all of those games TO NIL, and we simply have to back a repeat once again here. In 14 games across all competitions, the Arsenal machine conceded just three goals and has won to nil 11 times, an incredible strike rate, but an unsurprising one given they are conceding just 0.63 xGA per game.

Every team they face finds it difficult to get shots off, never mind test David Raya, and Slavia Prague have struggled to score against decent European opposition so far this season. After netting twice against Bodo/Glimt and racking up 3.98 xG, Slavia failed to score against both Inter and Atalanta, generating a combined 0.84 xGF across those two games. Inter pummelled them 3-0, conceding just three shots in Milan, and while it may not be quite as dominant for Arsenal in Prague, I suspect we go another 90+ minutes without the Gunners conceding, and then the question becomes will they score? Averaging 2.10 xGF per game in the Champions League suggests the answer is yes, and that is hammered home by the fact that Slavia are allowing 3.10 xGA per game in the UCL. So, don't overcomplicate things and stick with the tried and trusted Arsenal win to nil. With Viktor Gyokeres likely to be absent here through injury, and no Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus, MIKEL MERINO looks set to lead the line for Arsenal and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge at 15/4 when factoring in him leading the line for a team priced at 2/9 to win the game.