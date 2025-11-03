Champions League tips: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
3pts Arsenal win to nil at evens (William Hill)
1pt Mikel Merino to score anytime at 15/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Merino to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.25pt Merino to score 3+ goals at 175/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
Will anyone score against Arsenal again? Ever?
I'm sure the day will come when Mikel Arteta's side are breached again, but it seems highly unlikely it will be on Tuesday.
The Gunners haven't conceded a goal in all of their last seven matches - that's 10 and a half hours of football - and have WON all of those games TO NIL, and we simply have to back a repeat once again here.
In 14 games across all competitions, the Arsenal machine conceded just three goals and has won to nil 11 times, an incredible strike rate, but an unsurprising one given they are conceding just 0.63 xGA per game.
Every team they face finds it difficult to get shots off, never mind test David Raya, and Slavia Prague have struggled to score against decent European opposition so far this season.
After netting twice against Bodo/Glimt and racking up 3.98 xG, Slavia failed to score against both Inter and Atalanta, generating a combined 0.84 xGF across those two games.
Inter pummelled them 3-0, conceding just three shots in Milan, and while it may not be quite as dominant for Arsenal in Prague, I suspect we go another 90+ minutes without the Gunners conceding, and then the question becomes will they score?
Averaging 2.10 xGF per game in the Champions League suggests the answer is yes, and that is hammered home by the fact that Slavia are allowing 3.10 xGA per game in the UCL.
So, don't overcomplicate things and stick with the tried and trusted Arsenal win to nil.
With Viktor Gyokeres likely to be absent here through injury, and no Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus, MIKEL MERINO looks set to lead the line for Arsenal and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge at 15/4 when factoring in him leading the line for a team priced at 2/9 to win the game.
Merino has an eye for a goal and always gets chances when playing as the number nine for Arsenal or Spain. So far this season he's scored seven times for club and country in just 1000 minutes - average of 0.63 goals per 90 - while last season he played 14 games as a striker for Arsenal and found the net seven times.
We'll also back MERINO TO SCORE 2+ and MERINO TO SCORE A HAT-TRICK at 33/1 and 175/1. He's already notched a brace and a hat-trick for Spain this season, while he also fired a brace for Arsenal last term.
Odds correct at 1320 GMT (03/11/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.