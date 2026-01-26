Manchester City vs Galatasaray predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Six teams sit between these clubs in the Champions League table ahead of the final showdown of the group stage on Wednesday.

Manchester City are 11th on 13 points and are 4/5 to finish in the top eight but they'd need a barrage of results to go their way.

Opponents Galatasaray are 17th on 10 points and could actually usurp City with a win at the Etihad and a four goal swing in their favour.

City are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages but will want to avoid the toil and uncertainty of the play-offs while a point would probably be enough to see Galatasaray secure a spot in the play-offs themselves.

It all points towards an exciting game and at 8/11 generally, I think BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE should be the first port of call.