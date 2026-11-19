Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Enzo Fernandez to be shown a card at 9/1 (Best Price)
1pt Fernandez to score anytime at 5/1 (General)
1pt Elliot Anderson to be shown a card at 8/1 (Best Price)
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Manchester City went into the international break having lost three successive Premier League games.
Enzo Maresca had been, quite rightly, lauded for winning his opening seven league matches. That credit was especially warranted given the turmoil surrounding the club off the pitch and the fact his predecessor had been in charge for a decade, is arguably the greatest manager of all time and oversaw a period of success the club will surely never match.
The fortnight's break has provided plenty of time for speculation that City's impending sanctions have finally started to affect the players. That may have some merit but what is far clearer is that results have caught up with a team who haven't actually been all that good, particularly defensively.
Their 13 goals conceded ranks them 10th in the division, a record that should be of serious concern. They haven't been particularly unfortunate either, allowing chances equating to 12.7 expected goals (xG).
Their porous set-up was exposed in the final game before the break when a Nottingham Forest side who had failed to score in their previous five matches at the City Ground beat them 3-1.
Much of the focus has been on Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma's shortcomings, with precious little attention paid to ENZO FERNANDEZ.
He has consistently left City overrun in midfield. So far, Maresca's only solution has been to constantly shuffle his full-backs in an attempt to provide extra security, rather than demand more tactical discipline from his golden child, insist he tracks back or, most obviously, play him as a number 10.
The latter has happened just once this season when City trailed PSG 3-0 at half-time and the introduction of teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi completely changed the game.
All of this will surely have been discussed by Maresca and his staff during the break, although given how persistently he used Fernandez as a number eight at Chelsea, it's difficult not to think he has a blind spot when it comes to the Argentine.
Either way, I think there is value in backing the midfielder in a couple of markets, starting with FERNANDEZ TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 9/1.
His only bookings for club and country this season have come against Manchester United and Uruguay, both fixtures with added rivalry. But a player who was shown 16 cards last season will get back among them at some point, and that price is enormous.
The possibility of a tactical adjustment also brings his price of 5/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME into play.
He has managed just two goals so far this season compared to 18 last term, but there is enough reason to believe that price is inflated. Going forward City have had few problems with only Brighton (26) scoring more than their 21 goals and no team creating more than their 20.1 xG.
I also like ELLIOT ANDERSON TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 8/1.
The England man has been left doing the work of two midfielders this season - as the above heat map shows - and could be in for another difficult afternoon should Maresca stick with his current set-up against a Fulham team that has plenty of athleticism to hurt City in transition.
There is some temptation to get Fulham onside at 7/1, but backing them to make life difficult for opposition midfielders is enough for me.
The Cottagers have won only twice this season but drawn plenty, so it would be no surprise to see them frustrate the hosts for long spells.
The first games back after autumn internationals, particularly the early kick-off, have a reputation for being low-scoring, low-event affairs and while they often take a while to get going the past three - Arsenal 2-1 Leeds, Forest 0-3 Chelsea and Arsenal 3-0 Forest - have all seen the stronger side win, and all seen over 2.5 goals.
Odds correct at 11:00 GMT (19/11/26)
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