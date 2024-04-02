Manchester City vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Jhon Duran to be carded at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
The Premier League title race took another twist after Sunday's stalemate between Manchester City and Arsenal.
The Gunners were the happier with the point, while a share of the spoils means Man City head into this midweek round three points off the top, and with Arsenal kicking off 45 minutes before them on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola’s side could re-take to the pitch four points behind Mikel Arteta’s men.
With the hosts 2/7 on to win this match, the outright market may be the best way to get them onside here.
Assuming the title trio all win in midweek, a victory for the Cityzens would keep them within striking distance of the top of the table. City then host Crystal Palace at the weekend whilst Liverpool play at Old Trafford and Arsenal head to the Amex.
So, Pep’s side could end the week in a much better position then they started it which is why the 2/1 (bet365) available for them to win the league may be the best way in here.
Odds correct at 1230 (02/04/23)
Although a win looks a tall order for Aston Villa, they have European ambitions of their own to maintain.
A point from their games with Tottenham and West Ham opened the door for Spurs but the 2-0 win over Wolves at the weekend helped relieve the pressure for Unai Emery.
Although the Villans will draw confidence from the 1-0 win in the reverse, heading to the Etihad without their talismanic striker Ollie Watkins dents their chances of a result massively.
In Watkins' absence JHON DURAN should start upfront at the Etihad.
The Colombian has made 19 appearances for Villa but only started three times which tells you everything you need to know about his role in the squad.
Despite only 265 minutes of top flight football this campaign, the 20-year-old has netted twice and picked up five yellow cards.
Duran's most recent card came after an argument in his 45 minute cameo against Wolves at the weekend but his devious repertoire also features time-wasting and classic foul play.
Last season, Duran was brought on in the 90+1 minute of his side's 3-0 win over Newcastle and booked two minutes later so you can only imagine what kind of damage he can cause from the off.
At 12/5, his price TO BE CARDED is the play on Wednesday.
Pep was seen gesticulating with Jack Grealish after the full time whistle on Sunday evidently frustrated with something the former Villa-winger had done during the draw with Arsenal. It would not be a surprise to see a reaction from the England international as he returns to his former stomping grounds.
Man City's defensive issues were compounded at the weekend as Nathan Ake was withdrawn in the first half of Sunday’s draw with Arsenal meaning the Dutchman joined Kyle Walker, John Stones and first choice keeper Ederson in the treatment room.
After being ruled out by Pep Guardiola, Stones made a shock appearance on the bench at the weekend but did not play any part. Although it would not be a surprise to see him play on Wednesday, he may have to settle for a spot on the bench once more.
Stefan Ortega should continue between the sticks, Rico Lewis will replace Ake and Jack Grealish could start from the off against his boyhood club.
As for the visitors, Unai Emery has issues at the other end of the pitch as Ollie Watkins picked up a hamstring injury at the weekend that will keep him out of Wednesday’s game.
In his absence, Jhon Duran will spearhead the Villans attack with Mousa Diaby operating in behind.
John McGinn serves the last game of his suspension so Morgan Rodgers should start on the left with Douglas Luiz partnered by Youri Tielemans in the middle of the park.
Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran
Odds correct at 1310 BST (02/04/24)
