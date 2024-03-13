Premier League top four odds: Tottenham or Aston Villa in Champions League race?

With 10 matches to play, fourth-placed Aston Villa sit eight points clear of Manchester United in sixth, but just two points ahead of Tottenham having played a game more.
The likelihood of United forcing themselves into contention for the Premier League's top four is very slim, leaving us with a head-to-head race.
Unai Emery's side had been favourites for a number of months, only for Spurs' stunning 4-0 win at Villa Park to change the odds in their favour.
An advantage Tottenham have over Villa during the run-in is Spurs can focus solely on Premier League action, while Emery's side will hope to go all the way in the Europa Conference League.
However, they are incredibly short to pip Villa to fourth, a price which looks even more questionable when we examine their remaining fixtures.
After Fulham (A) and Luton (H), their game in hand is a derby at the London Stadium against West Ham.
A home fixture with Nottingham Forest is a match they would then expect to win, and one they really may need to given the fixtures that follow.
Their next four matches are Newcastle (A), Manchester City (H), Arsenal (H), and Liverpool (A).
That feels like a quartet of games that could define Tottenham's season before they round things off against Burnley (H) and Sheffield United (A).
In terms of their remaining league fixtures, Villa's are broadly similar to Spurs' - in fact they play four of the same opponents.
After West Ham (A) and Wolves (H), a home game with Brentford is sandwiched by trips to Manchester City and Arsenal.
Bournemouth and Chelsea home games then precede a tricky trip to Brighton and the visit of Liverpool, before closing out the campaign away at Crystal Palace.
Tottenham have quietly recovered from their injury-triggered, mid-season wobble to produce strong, under the radar form for several months.
Since December 10, they are W8 D2 L2 in the league.
Undoubtedly Ange Postecoglou has been boosted by the return of injured players, with James Maddison in particular sure to play a key role over the coming weeks.
Villa's form during that same time period isn't miles off (W7 D2 L4) having played a game more, with all that's separating the teams in terms of points haul Spurs' win at Villa Park.
Which could prove decisive.
