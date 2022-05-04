Joe Rindl is backing Manchester City to recover from their Champions League exit and beat Newcastle to keep up the pressure in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Man City to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 6/4 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City will have to bounce back quickly from their Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night when they face Newcastle United at home in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side hit the self-destruct button in midweek. Despite seemingly cruising to a second UCL final in as many years, two very late goals from Los Blancos forced extra-time, and once the players returned to the field there looked to be only one winner. It means the Premier League stands as City's only remaining chance of silverware this season. Although they remain favourites to defend their title, there is now a real possibility that the Citizens could go trophy-less this campaign.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Man City 1/8 | Draw 13/2 | Newcastle 16/1

There were even sensational rumours this week that City's board were considering sacking Guardiola after his European failures. Take those stories with a pinch of salt though. City lost the Expected Goals (xG) battle to Real Madrid 2.47 - 1.88, but 2.28 of Madrid's total came after the 90th minute. On another day City would have cruised into the final, they are still, arguably, the best side in Europe right now.

Current Premier League table Man City | Played: 34 | Points: 83 | Goal Difference: +63 Liverpool | Played: 34 | Points: 82 | Goal Difference: +64 Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 4/9 (69.2%)

Liverpool - 7/4 (36.4%) Odds correct at 19:30 (04/05/22)

Newcastle lost 1-0 to Liverpool last time out (0.16 - 2.18) and could do the Reds, one point behind City going into the weekend, a huge favour. What more can be said about the Magpies' remarkable turnaround? They were five points off safety when they appointed Eddie Howe as manager back in November, yet are now firmly in the mix for a top-half finish. Defeat to Liverpool ended a run of four straight wins, all though of those opponents only severely out-of-form Wolves were in the Premier League's top 10.

There's little point backing City, winners of 20 of their past 24 matches, at 2/11 best price. Liverpool face Tottenham on Saturday night so though the bookies suggest City will be knocked off top spot with one game in hand come Sunday morning, there is a chance they go further clear with a win against the Magpies. Newcastle have lost three of their last four on the road and their general price of 16/1 shows just how unfancied they are. With that in mind, MAN CITY TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS at 6/4 with Betfair appears a good bet. That has come through in three of City's last four matches (the outlier being their recent Champions League loss) while each of those past four games have seen an aggregate xG of over 3.5. Newcastle may have kept it tight last time out, but their 5-1 late April collapse to Tottenham is still in recent memory. Plus, City will be out for revenge.

Manchester City v Newcastle United best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Man City to win and Over 3.5 Goals at 6/4 (Betfair) Score prediction: Man City 4-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1230 BST (05/05/22)