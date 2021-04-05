Champions League betting tips: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund best bets and preview

City are 1/6 favourites to qualify and 2/5 for a first leg victory. We can expect that to happen given the contrasting quality on display, but it may not be as comfortable as they will hope for at points with Dortmund possessing a bigger threat than the struggling Monchengladbach that City brushed aside in the last round.

They are cruising to another Premier League title and shouldn't fear a Dortmund side whose recent form has seen them move to fifth in the Bundesliga standings - a significant seven points adrift of Eintracht Frankfurt in the final top-four spot.

Whatever happens in Manchester City's three domestic competitions, success for Pep Guardiola's men will always be judged upon their performance in the Champions League. They remain favourites for the competition, and a quarter-final tie with Borussia Dortmund should see them progress.

Will Erling Haaland score again?

When we discuss that Dortmund attacking threat, we are more often than not referring to the prolific Erling Haaland, particularly with Jadon Sancho still sidelined through injury. The Norwegian forward will be the most talked about player in the next transfer window with a number of Europe's elite linked.

It's hardly a surprise given his incredible performances and young age. What is a surprise though is the generous odds available for a goal here, with 2/1 on offer with a couple of bookmakers for HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME. Regardless of the opposition, that will always cause interest.

We can point to Manchester City's strong defensive record but Haaland has demonstrated that he can find a way past the very best. He's scored 33 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season - it seems rare we can get odds as good as this for him to strike again.

I'm not overly concerned with the quality defence he is coming up against because he can find a way around anyone. Haaland scored three times in two games against Bayern Munich this season while he's scored in all six Champions League outings - four of those games saw him hit a brace.

It took him just 14 games to score 20 Champions League goals across the past two seasons. Haaland scored twice against PSG last season, alongside eight for a Salzburg side who were dumped out at the group stage by Liverpool and Napoli.

His team's performances and the quality of the opposition are almost irrelevant to him. Haaland will find a way to score and he looks to be the perfect forward to end City's four-game clean sheet run. A player who is constantly linked with a move to the club should be the one to scare them in this tie.

City should secure victory here, and a comfortable scoreline would be preferable for them with the energetic Leeds visiting between the two legs, but HAALAND can give Dortmund the away goal to take back to Germany.