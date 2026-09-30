Manchester City punishment odds: City now 7/4 for Premier League relegation

Manchester City are now a short 7/4 for relegation following their guilty verdict of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

Reports emerged on Friday that City had been found guilty across the large majority of their 115 charges, with the league confirming the outcome in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. City were successful in defending just one of those 115 charges, as Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League, outlined the independent commission's report "details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade." With the charges hanging over them, City were only as big as 16/1 for the drop this season but the price has collapsed following the news.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) Coventry - 8/15

Hull - 4/5

Ipswich - 5/4

MANCHESTER CITY - 7/4

Crystal Palace - 9/4

Fulham - 16/5

Sunderland - 5/1

Nottingham Forest - 7/1

Sitting top of the Premier League table at the international break, any realistic chance of relegation to the Sky Bet Championship would be in the case of a points deduction being applied this season. The bookmakers believe any punishment like that would come in the 2027/28 campaign though with Sky Bet making a points deduction then an 11/8 chance. There's also an implied probability of 20% that City are stripped of at least one of their Premier League titles. Featuring in Sky Bet League One in the 28/29 season is a significant outsider at 33/1. Boss Enzo Maresca's departure before the end of May 2027, effectively leaving at some stage this season, is in at 10/3 as part of other specials on offer. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are two players in focus for the bookmakers. The prolific forward is just 2/1 to leave before September 1 2027, while Foden is a 3/1 chance to have departed permanently by the same date.

Manchester City 'Champagne Supercharges' Specials (via Sky Bet) Manchester City to be deducted points for the 2027/28 season - 11/8

Erling Haaland to leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer before 01/09/2027 - 2/1

Manchester City to be deducted points for the 2026/27 season - 15/8

Phil Foden to leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer before 01/09/2027 - 3/1

Enzo Maresca to leave Manchester City before 31/05/2027 - 10/3

Manchester City to be stripped of 1+ English Premier League title - 4/1

Erling Haaland to leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer before 01/02/2027 - 10/1

Enzo Maresca to leave Manchester City before 01/01/2027 - 11/1

Phil Foden to leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer before 01/02/2027 - 16/1

Erling Haaland to be the top scorer in the Sky Bet English Championship in the 2027/28 season - 33/1

Manchester City to play in the Sky Bet English League One in the 2028/29 season - 33/1

Manchester City arranged ‘sham’ contracts, according to the verdict

A redacted version of the commission's verdict was published, with the Premier League saying they were able to do so "because the Commission has ruled (and an Appeal Board has confirmed) that the Commission’s decision is a ‘final award’." They go onto outline: "Now that the charges have been proved, the issue of sanction will be addressed separately in a further hearing with the independent Commission. In accordance with Premier League rules, that hearing will remain private and confidential until such a time as publication of the outcome is permitted. The club has the right to appeal the independent Commission’s findings and has until Friday 2 October to exercise that right."