Manchester City complete signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City have completed the signing of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the champions after moving in a deal understood to be worth £59.1million plus a potential further £4.2million in add-ons. Marmoush is City’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis earlier this week. Marmoush said: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. “I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.”

Marmoush, who can play in a variety of attacking positions, has scored 37 goals in 67 games since joining Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. He began his career with Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League before moving to Germany with Wolfsburg in 2020 and then having spells with St. Pauli and Stuttgart. He has been capped 35 times by Egypt and scored six goals for his country. His arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes as the club try to rebuild amid what has been a frustrating campaign. City, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more. Defeat at Paris St Germain on Wednesday has also left Pep Guardiola’s side in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

Marmoush said: “With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here. “And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture. “I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.” The fee takes City’s spending this month to a basic £122.5million. City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Omar is an accomplished and exciting forward, and I’m delighted he’s joining us. “He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. I have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him further develop his superb attacking talent.”