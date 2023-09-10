Sporting Life
Nigel Adkins, Lee Johnson & Michael Appleton back in EFL

Manager appointments: Nigel Adkins, Lee Johnson and Michael Appleton back in EFL

By Joe Townsend
17:37 · SUN September 10, 2023

In a busy weekend of appointments, Nigel Adkins, Lee Johnson and Michael Appleton have all returned to managerial roles in the Sky Bet EFL.

Appleton, sacked by Blackpool in January with the club in the Championship relegation zone, has been named as Dean Holden's successor at League One club Charlton.

It is the 47 year old's seventh managerial job since 2012, with three years of that time spent as Oxford head coach.

He inherits a Charlton team who sit 17th in the Sky Bet League One table.

Nigel Adkins: Recognition for the 53-year-old after an impressive month with Hull

Meanwhile Adkins, 58, has not managed a club since 2019 when he left his role at Hull but joined Tranmere in May as technical director.

Following the departure of Ian Dawes, sacked with Rovers only out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone on goal difference, he has been installed as interim boss at Prenton Park.

Lee Johnson has been sacked as Hibernian manager

Former Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland head coach Johnson was the final appointment of the weekend.

The 42 year old arrives at Fleetwood as Scott Brown's replacement just 10 days after he himself was sacked as Hibernian boss.

Johnson takes charge with the Cod Army sitting 23rd in League One with one point from six games.

