Manager appointments: Nigel Adkins, Lee Johnson and Michael Appleton back in EFL

In a busy weekend of appointments, Nigel Adkins, Lee Johnson and Michael Appleton have all returned to managerial roles in the Sky Bet EFL.

Appleton, sacked by Blackpool in January with the club in the Championship relegation zone, has been named as Dean Holden's successor at League One club Charlton. It is the 47 year old's seventh managerial job since 2012, with three years of that time spent as Oxford head coach. He inherits a Charlton team who sit 17th in the Sky Bet League One table.

Meanwhile Adkins, 58, has not managed a club since 2019 when he left his role at Hull but joined Tranmere in May as technical director. Following the departure of Ian Dawes, sacked with Rovers only out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone on goal difference, he has been installed as interim boss at Prenton Park.