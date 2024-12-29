Man Utd vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 17/1 Newcastle to win

Alexander Isak to score anytime

Isak 3+ Total Shots

Fabian Schar 2+ Total Shots Click here to back with Sky Bet

When asked, after their 2-0 defeat at Wolves, how long it will take for Manchester United to get better, Ruben Amorim's answer won't have filled supporters with much Christmas cheer. "I have no idea". It hasn't taken long for the latest young, vibrant, forward-thinking coach to switch from limiting expectations to refusing to commit to any. Ultimately, these are all just platitudes to avoid scrutiny and buy time.

However, losing five out of six Premier League fixtures - with the one exception a smash and grab win at a beaten-down Manchester City - is an unavoidable fact, and while patience may indeed be a virtuous trait, judging by the level of chopping and changing since INEOS arrived, it remains in short supply at Old Trafford. Already, it feels as though Amorim needs a result.

What are the best bets? Really, he needs a performance to go with it too, but that feels highly unlikely. Not only have there been precious few signs, but United will be without suspended central midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte and will be facing one of the top flight's in-form teams.

Newcastle have won their last four matches in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just once. Their turnaround stretches all the way back to October, with Eddie Howe's side W7 D2 L2 since victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup kickstarted a meandering season; they're now very much back in contention for Champions League qualification. While hard to make the case for anything other than an away win, the bookies do seem to have finally accepted that Manchester United are a poor team. Newcastle head to Old Trafford shorter than Chelsea were last month, and at 6/4 are a fraction of the price about Bournemouth (16/5) and Nottingham Forest (4/1) in recent weeks.

A combination of players returning to form and fitness has allowed the Magpies to find a level of performance severely lacking in the opening three months of the season, with it near impossible to overestimate the significance of ALEXANDER ISAK. The Sweden striker has scored in nine of his last 12 appearances, finding the net 11 times in total. CLICK HERE to back Alexander Isak to score anytime with Sky Bet At 8/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME he simply must be backed continue his fine form against a struggling opponent who have kept just one clean sheet under their new manager, conceding 19 goals in 10 matches.