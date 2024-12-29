Man Utd vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football
2pts Alexander Isak to score anytime at 8/5 (bet365)
1pt Fabian Schar to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Fabian Schar to score first at 28/1 (Sky Bet)
BuildABet @ 17/1
- Newcastle to win
- Alexander Isak to score anytime
- Isak 3+ Total Shots
- Fabian Schar 2+ Total Shots
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Home 13/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/5
When asked, after their 2-0 defeat at Wolves, how long it will take for Manchester United to get better, Ruben Amorim's answer won't have filled supporters with much Christmas cheer.
"I have no idea".
It hasn't taken long for the latest young, vibrant, forward-thinking coach to switch from limiting expectations to refusing to commit to any.
Ultimately, these are all just platitudes to avoid scrutiny and buy time.
However, losing five out of six Premier League fixtures - with the one exception a smash and grab win at a beaten-down Manchester City - is an unavoidable fact, and while patience may indeed be a virtuous trait, judging by the level of chopping and changing since INEOS arrived, it remains in short supply at Old Trafford.
Already, it feels as though Amorim needs a result.
What are the best bets?
Really, he needs a performance to go with it too, but that feels highly unlikely.
Not only have there been precious few signs, but United will be without suspended central midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte and will be facing one of the top flight's in-form teams.
Newcastle have won their last four matches in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just once.
Their turnaround stretches all the way back to October, with Eddie Howe's side W7 D2 L2 since victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup kickstarted a meandering season; they're now very much back in contention for Champions League qualification.
While hard to make the case for anything other than an away win, the bookies do seem to have finally accepted that Manchester United are a poor team. Newcastle head to Old Trafford shorter than Chelsea were last month, and at 6/4 are a fraction of the price about Bournemouth (16/5) and Nottingham Forest (4/1) in recent weeks.
A combination of players returning to form and fitness has allowed the Magpies to find a level of performance severely lacking in the opening three months of the season, with it near impossible to overestimate the significance of ALEXANDER ISAK.
The Sweden striker has scored in nine of his last 12 appearances, finding the net 11 times in total.
At 8/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME he simply must be backed continue his fine form against a struggling opponent who have kept just one clean sheet under their new manager, conceding 19 goals in 10 matches.
United have conceded in all manner of ways during that 10-game period, although there has rightly been a particular focus on their inability to defend corners.
In six of their last seven games, opponents have scored at least once from a corner, with seven scored in total. In all but one of those games, the first goal of the match has come in that manner.
Five different defenders have found the net, which makes it worth backing FABIAN SCHAR TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/1 and TO SCORE FIRST at 28/1.
- CLICK HERE to back Fabian Schar to score anytime with Sky Bet
- CLICK HERE to back Fabian Schar to score first with Sky Bet
The Switzerland international continues to be a consistent goalscoring threat, scoring four times in just 19 games already this season.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (29/12/24)
