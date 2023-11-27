Man City vs RB Leipzig betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Glance at the Premier League table or listen to some of the hyperbolic reaction to Manchester City's form 'slump' (draws at Chelsea and at home to Liverpool) and you could begin to think there is a genuine title race afoot in England's top flight. There isn't. City have barely broken sweat domestically and still sit just a point off the top, leaving them set to deliver what has become their trademark: a perfectly paced Premier League campaign. They've been just as predictable in Europe too, racing into the Champions League round of 16 by winning their opening four group games, yet again. Expect them to sweep Leipzig aside on Tuesday evening.

What are the best bets?

Pep Guardiola's men have scored three goals in each of their four group-stage victories, all of which have been won by at least two goals. The 10/11 about MANCHESTER CITY (-1) HANDICAP looks a plum bet given that record, a steep increase on the 1/3 being offered for a home win. On top of that impressive European record, City have covered the handicap in six of their nine league wins this term. Prior to Saturday's hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liverpool they had scored 17 goals in five matches in all competitions, which is enough to nudge me into backing the -2 HANDICAP at a standout 12/5 with Paddy Power. Their most recent home Champions League tie against Young Boys ended in a 3-0 victory. In that win over Young Boys, the Swiss team failed to register a single shot on goal, which brings us to MANCHESTER CITY WIN TO NIL as our final selection.

Fear not that RB Leipzig, currently fifth in the Bundesliga, have scored 29 goals in 12 league matches so far this season. They are over-performing their expected goals (xG) total by more than eight and sit well adrift of the division's current top four in terms of creativity when using non-penalty xG as the measure. City's madcap 4-4 draw at Chelsea on the eve of the international break is the only occasion an opponent has created more than 1.0 xG against them since mid-September. Frankly, for a fixture where City are priced so short in the 1X2 it is a delight to have so many ways of getting them onside. And difficult to envisage anything other than a straightforward home win.

Jeremy Doku 1+ assists

Man City (-2.0) handicap

Over 3.5 goals

Guardiola has said it is highly likely he will have the same squad to select from as he did at the weekend, meaning the impressive JEREMY DOKU is likely to start again in Jack Grealish's likely absence from the XI. He gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time on Saturday and with two bookings already in the Champions League this season, Leipzig right-back BENJAMIN HENRICHS could be in for a busy night.

Team news

Grealish is unlikely to recover from illness in time to start but could make thee City bench, while John Stones is likely to play some part as he continues his return to fitness. Josko Gvardiol was on media duty ahead of facing his former club and could come in for Nathan Ake. Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are expected to be absent again. Kevin De Bruyne is a long-term absentee. Experienced Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg is pushing for a start, meaning Youssef Poulsen could lose his place. Timo Werner (groin), Dani Olmo (shoulder), Willi Orban (knee) and El Chadaille Bitshiabu (knee) all miss out.

Predicted line-ups Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Akanji, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland. RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Haidara, Schlager, Baumgartner; Forsberg, Openda.