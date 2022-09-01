Sporting Life
Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City
Man City sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £17m

By Sporting Life
10:38 · THU September 01, 2022

Manchester City have signed defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for around £17m.

The Switzerland international, 27, is City's fifth summer signing.

He follows the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega on top of Julián Álvarez returning from a loan spell at River Plate.

"Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me," said Akanji.

"I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful."

Deadline day image

