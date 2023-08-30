Luton vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 7/2 | Draw 11/4 | Away 3/4

A top-flight fixture at Luton's home. It's something that has not happened since April 1992. This week's Friday Night Football offering will undoubtedly be a fun pre-match watch, the newly-promoted side sure to expect the backing of a raucous crowd at the very start of the weekend, but will the actual game serve up just as much entertainment?

I have my reservations with this match-up. Luton have struggled to make much of an impact in the Premier League, albeit against tough opponents. Defeats by a three-goal margin defeats to Brighton and Chelsea have displayed just how difficult this season will be for the Hatters, struggling to create scoring opportunities. It's a trait that looked likely after their promotion-winning season. West Ham, on the other hand, can go top with victory as visitors. Consecutive 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Brighton both came in counter-attacking fashion, but this game could be very different for the Hammers. David Moyes' side have to contend with being the comfortable favourites in this one, and I'm not sure they will fashion the excellent chances they have in previous matches, likely to be given less space in an attacking sense.

What are the best bets? As a result, I'm surprised to see the price for UNDER 2.5 GOALS be just a shade of odds-on here (general 10/11). CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Another price of interest is the 6/1 available at for Luton's left-wing back, RYAN GILES, to record OVER 0.5 ASSISTS in the game. CLICK HERE to back Ryan Giles 1+ Assists with Sky Bet Giles was outstanding at creating chances for Championship side Middlesbrough last season, registering a league-high 11 assists. Despite Luton's problems in attacking areas this season, Giles has looked their most potent threat — from both open play and set-pieces. Up against Vladimír Coufal, I'd back the 23-year-old give himself the chance to record an assist with his quality left-footed delivery.

BuildABet @ 19/1 Ryan Giles 1+ Assists

21+ Match Total Fouls

11+ corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The case for GILES to record an assist has already been made and I do think this will be a stop-start game with a range of set-pieces one of the more likelier ways we will see goals. If that is the case, adding 11+ corners and 21+ match fouls to a BuildABet makes sense. Score prediction: Luton 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Team news

West Ham signed Mohammed Kudus from Ajax on five-year deal

Jordan Clark and Dan Potts were confirmed to be out for months by Rob Edwards and Gabriel Osho remains out for Luton. Reece Burke did return against Chelsea last week, though. Nayef Aguerd returns for West Ham following a suspension, but Tomáš Souček is doubtful after suffering a head injury at the weekend. New signing Mohammed Kudus is available for the Hammers, while Konstantinos Mavropanos is ruled out.

Predicted line-ups Luton: Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Nakamba, Chong, Giles; Morris, Adebayo West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Álvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio