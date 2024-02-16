Luton vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Victor Lindelof to commit 1+ fouls at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Kobbie Mainoo to be shown a card at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Victor Lindelof to commit 2+ fouls at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Luton’s survival hopes suffered a setback last weekend as they were defeated 3-1 by basement boys Sheffield United.
The Hatters start the weekend two points clear of the relegation zone. Having only lost two of their last seven games they will have ambitions of extending that margin on Sunday as Everton, the side below them, are not in action until Monday.
Rob Edwards' side have proved a tough nut to crack at home. The defeat last weekend was the first time they have lost by more than a one goal margin at Kenilworth Road.
This clash will be another test of their resolve as they host a Manchester United side in a rich vein of form.
The Red Devils are hot in pursuit of the top five. Unbeaten in their last six, they have taken maximum points from their last three games against Aston Villa, West Ham and Wolves.
As far as player card bets go, this one ticks all the boxes. A great price, a card happy referee and a player with a poor disciplinary record.
KOBBIE MAINOO is 7/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD, the same bet is as short as 2/1 with other firms.
Mainoo has been carded twice in ten league appearances, one of which coming in his last outing with both away from home.
The all-action midfielder is not afraid to get stuck in, completing a total of 19 tackles and eight fouls.
At Kenilworth Road, at least one opposition central midfielder has been carded in seven of Luton’s 12 league games.
David Coote is the man with the whistle, a referee who has dished out 48 yellows and three red cards in ten top-flight appearances.
Luke Shaw is a doubt for Sunday and should he be unable to play VICTOR LINDELOF will start at left-back.
The Swede has averaged 0.6 fouls per game this season, committing at least one in eight of 14 league appearances.
He will have his work cut out opposing Chiedozie Ogbene. Since switching to right wing-back, Ogbene has completed 14 dribbles and drawn eight fouls in four games.
Each of his direct opponents in the last three games have committed at least one foul, Dan Burn committed two. So at 10/11 and 5/1 for 1+ FOULS and 2+ FOULS respectively, Lindelof’s prices appeal.
Luton’s league games have averaged 3.40 games this term. Across their last ten, Edwards' side have scored 21 and conceded 22 so expect a goal laden clash this Sunday.
With goals expected, Ross Barkley’s price to net appeals, the midfielder tops the Hatters' charts for shots per game (2.30) and has netted against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle this term.
Luton have no fresh injury concerns following the defeat to Sheffield United.
Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and recovering captain Tom Lockyer are all ruled out of Sunday’s game. Teden Mengi could return to the starting XI having started on the bench last weekend at the expense of Reece Burke.
Andros Townsend and Jordan Clarke are competing for a spot in the Hatters attack alongside Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo.
The visitors are without Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount. Ten Hag is trying to be optimistic that Shaw can start at left-back but the defender is a doubt, if he fails a fitness test Lindelof should slot into the backline.
Luton: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Clarke, Morris; Adebayo.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
Odds correct 1550 GMT (16/02/24)
