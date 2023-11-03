Luton vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Darwin Nunez to score anytime at 21/20 (bet365)
They may have been the ante-post favourites for relegation but Luton Town are not going to go down with a whimper.
They are four points off the foot of the Premier League table and only one away from safety.
After a timid start to the season, the Hatters are beginning to show their teeth.
Rob Edwards' side snatched a point from the jaws of defeat at the City Ground in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest to build more momentum following a win at Goodison and a point against Wolves.
Tottenham were the only team to keep them at bay domestically over the last six games and the hosts will certainly fancy their chances of bloodying the nose of Liverpool.
Squad depth is one thing but keeping a myriad elite players happy, fit and firing is another.
It is a balancing act Jurgen Klopp looks to have mastered this campaign.
Though none of the trio can be pigeonholed as number nines, Diogo Jota, DARWIN NUNEZ and Cody Gakpo compete for that position.
Between them, the attackers have combined to make 26 top-flight appearances this campaign and fewer than 100 minutes separates their total playing time.
Jota has scored five in nine starts, Gakpo has four in his last four and Nunez has found the net in each of his last three appearances.
With the latter in line to start at Kenilworth Road, it is his price TO SCORE ANYTIME that appeals.
When asked about Nunez, Klopp said: “It’s only the beginning. I am a bit afraid of the heights he could reach.”
After some teething issues, it looks like Darwin is evolving into Liverpool’s main man.
Edwards’ side have shown fighting spirit recently.
They lost their first two games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1 but since then have picked up five points and only lost by more than one goal in one of eight games.
At the Kenny, the Hatters have only failed to score against the stubborn 10-men of Tottenham. Goals should be rife against a chaotic Reds side.
Score prediction: Luton 1-4 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Luton could be without six players for the visit of Liverpool with Jordan Clarke and Amari’i Bell potential doubts. The pair would join Mads Andersen, Daniel Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reece Burke in the treatment room.
Edwards could shuffle his deck regardless, with Tahith Chong and Elijah Adebayo in the frame to return at the expense of Jacob Brown and Chiedozie Ogbene in attack.
Klopp will make wholesale changes from the League Cup victory in midweek. Gakpo, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Caoimhín Kelleher should all drop out.
Wednesday’s matchwinner Nunez will likely spearhead the attack flanked by Mohamed Salah and Jota.
Luton: Kaminski; Kabore, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley; Ogbene; Morris, Adebayo
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Odds correct 1125 GMT (03/11/23)
