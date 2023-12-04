Luton vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Premier League leaders Arsenal visit Kenilworth Road to face top-flight new boys Luton in an intriguing Tuesday night affair. Michael Beardmore picks out his best bet.
1pt Goal in both halves - 'No' at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
Arsenal have the chance to stretch their advantage at the top of the Premier League to five points and really lay the gauntlet down to title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, who both face their own away trips the following night.
The Gunners have won five straight matches in all competitions but have been vulnerable on the road in recent weeks, losing at Newcastle in the league, West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Lens in the Champions League.
Luton, meanwhile, have been picking up enough points to keep their noses above water - albeit with the aid of Everton's 10-point deduction - helped by their impressive past two home results, a win over Crystal Palace and a draw with Liverpool.
Those two results were achieved despite Luton comfortably losing the expected goals (xG) battle in both games and it is little surprise to see Arsenal heavily odds-on here, meaning it is tough to find any semblance of value about a Gunners win.
You can get even money on the visitors to win to nil and that's worth considering given they've done so in four of their six away trips, but Luton have netted in all-but-one of their games in front of their fired-up fans and the risk outweighs the reward for me.
Instead, I'm plumping for a real stats-based bet at a nice price - that being GOAL IN BOTH HALVES - 'NO' at 7/4.
I'll grant you on the face of things, it may look a strange one given the sides' respective positions in the table but the numbers suggest it has real value.
Rob Edwards' Luton have really tightened up in recent weeks, particularly in the first half. Six out of their past seven matches have been goalless at the break, including meetings with Manchester United plus free-scoring pair Liverpool and Tottenham.
Additionally, Arsenal have saved most of their goals for Emirates Stadium - scoring 20 at home but just nine away with their six trips yielding four 1-0 scorelines. And even if they do bag a couple in the first half, they could ease off after the interval.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Luton have earned four or more corners in every home game since promotion but they also rack up the fouls at Kenilworth Road, committing 16, for example, against Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham.
Bukayo Saka has scored five goals this season and four have come against bottom-half sides but he's also not afraid to get stuck in, registering two tackles or more in eight of his 13 Premier League appearances this term.
Score prediction: Luton 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt for Arsenal after being taken off with a minor injury against Wolves and is likely to be replaced by Ben White, who came on for the Japan defender on Saturday.
The Gunners have no other fresh injury concerns with Thomas Partey, Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber all out for varying medium-to-long-term periods.
Luton have worries over defenders Tom Lockyer and Teden Mengi after both were forced off in the defeat at Brentford, while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club.
Marvelous Nakamba, Reece Burke, Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Cauley Woodrow and Alfie Doughty are also all likely to remain sidelined for the Hatters.
Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Bell, Giles; Kabore, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Barkley, Chong; Townsend, Brown, Morris
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard
Odds correct at 1345 GMT (04/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.