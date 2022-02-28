Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment as they go to Luton in the FA Cup. Tom Carnduff has found a best bet.

Chelsea will be looking to overcome the disappointment of defeat in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - Kepa Arrizabalaga blasting his penalty over the bar in an 11-10 loss in a shootout against Liverpool. They face a tricky test against a Luton side involved in a battle for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. They sit 6th in the table with 54 points gained from their 33 games - although they should be 5th based on Infogol's expected table. It's an intriguing clash with the potential for an upset. That said, Chelsea have quality in every position and will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's loss in the best possible way.

This is a game where the outright market is best avoided. Chelsea should win the game but you're always wary of a team in great form in the league - particularly if it's the league below. The stats markets aren't particularly appealing either. Luton average 10.7 shots per game in the Sky Bet Championship which puts them in the bottom-half in this area. They're also in the bottom-half for tackles. However, the 2.8 offsides per game average does put them top in this area so that's one worth keeping in mind when those markets become available. With 6/5 available, we're taking LUTON 4+ CORNERS based on their showings so far this season. This is something they have achieved on multiple occasions. CLICK HERE to back Luton 4+ corners with Sky Bet Nathan Jones' side are currently on a nine-game run of taking at least four corners. Looking at league statistics, they average 5.41 per home encounter. That puts them in a good position against a team conceding 5.00 corners per away game in the Premier League. Factor in the home crowd behind Luton and odds-against on hitting the four marker looks a good bet.

Luton v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 2pts 4+ Luton corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Luton 1-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1440 GMT (28/02/22)