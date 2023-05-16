Sporting Life
Tom Lockyer: Luton's captain celebrates his goal in the play-off semi-final win over Sunderland
Tom Lockyer: Luton's captain celebrates his goal in the play-off semi-final win over Sunderland

Luton reach Sky Bet Championship play-off final with 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland

By Sporting Life
22:05 · TUE May 16, 2023

Luton booked a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final with a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The Hatters delighted a noisy crowd at Kenilworth Road as first-half goals from defenders Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer gave them victory over the Wearsiders.

It proved enough for Rob Edwards’ team to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit and seal a 3-2 aggregate success.

A Wembley final against Coventry or Middlesbrough awaits on May 27, with Luton targeting a return to English top-flight football after a 31-year absence.

FOOTBALL TIPS