All square at the halfway stage of Middlesbrough's play-off semi final with Coventry. James Cantrill picks out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship play-offs 1.5pts Gus Hamer to be shown a card at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Gus Hamer and Tommy Smith to be shown cards at 11/1 (Sky Bet) Aggregate score: Middlesbrough 0-0 Coventry Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The first leg lacked a bit of rock and roll. Of the six first leg play-off matches in the Sky Bet EFL, this was the only one to finish goalless. That was the first time in Michael Carrick’s 32 games in charge of Middlesbrough that he has overseen a stalemate. The visitors did threaten, squandering each of their three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.35) and having a goal chalked off for offside. Coventry will be happier with the result, Mark Robins opting for pragmatism over offence, a ploy that may need tweaking if his side are going to edge the contest at the Riverside.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Middlesbrough 5/6 | Draw 13/5 | Coventry 16/5

While the first leg may have been one for the purists, recent history suggests neutrals will be catered for in North Yorkshire. Over the past ten seasons, the 20 second legs have seen 104 cards flashed. Just one fixture has seen fewer than three bookings, with 70% of the last ten seeing six or more. GUS HAMER looks the most likely candidate TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Gus Hamer to be shown a card with Sky Bet He has notched up ten cards this campaign, taking his second tier tally to 33 in three seasons.

TOMMY SMITH is Boro’s top offender. The right back has ten to his name this season, which translates to a cards per 90 average of 0.32. The 10/3 about him TO BE SHOWN A CARD certainly represents value, but given the occasion, I will be doubling him up with Hamer in a 11/1 booking double. CLICK HERE to back Gus Hamer and Tommy Smith to be shown cards with Sky Bet

