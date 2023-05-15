Sporting Life
Coventry

Middlesbrough v Coventry tips: Sky Bet Championship play-offs best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
19:09 · MON May 15, 2023

All square at the halfway stage of Middlesbrough's play-off semi final with Coventry. James Cantrill picks out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship play-offs

1.5pts Gus Hamer to be shown a card at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Gus Hamer and Tommy Smith to be shown cards at 11/1 (Sky Bet)

  • Aggregate score: Middlesbrough 0-0 Coventry

The first leg lacked a bit of rock and roll. Of the six first leg play-off matches in the Sky Bet EFL, this was the only one to finish goalless.

That was the first time in Michael Carrick’s 32 games in charge of Middlesbrough that he has overseen a stalemate.

The visitors did threaten, squandering each of their three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.35) and having a goal chalked off for offside.

Coventry will be happier with the result, Mark Robins opting for pragmatism over offence, a ploy that may need tweaking if his side are going to edge the contest at the Riverside.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Middlesbrough 5/6 | Draw 13/5 | Coventry 16/5

While the first leg may have been one for the purists, recent history suggests neutrals will be catered for in North Yorkshire.

Over the past ten seasons, the 20 second legs have seen 104 cards flashed.

Just one fixture has seen fewer than three bookings, with 70% of the last ten seeing six or more.

GUS HAMER looks the most likely candidate TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

He has notched up ten cards this campaign, taking his second tier tally to 33 in three seasons.

Hamer

TOMMY SMITH is Boro’s top offender.

The right back has ten to his name this season, which translates to a cards per 90 average of 0.32.

The 10/3 about him TO BE SHOWN A CARD certainly represents value, but given the occasion, I will be doubling him up with Hamer in a 11/1 booking double.

Middlesbrough v Coventry score prediction and best bets

  • 1.5pts Gus Hamer to be shown a card at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
  • 0.5pts Gus Hamer and Tommy Smith to be shown cards at 11/1 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Coventry (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct 1700 BST (15/05/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS