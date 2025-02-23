Luton 4/11 for Sky Bet Championship relegation following defeat to Watford

Watford reclaimed local bragging rights with a 2-0 derby win that left Luton still rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Tom Dele-Bashiru’s early penalty and a tap-in not long after from Edo Kayembe turned out to be enough for Watford to inflict a ninth defeat in 12 league matches upon the Hatters, who had beaten the Hornets 3-0 at Kenilworth Road in October. Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was adjudged to have fouled home striker Mamadou Doumbia for the penalty and Town, five points adrift of safety and now 13 games without a win in all competitions, never recovered. Manager Matt Bloomfield, lured from Wycombe on January 14 to replace Rob Edwards, has so far overseen three draws and five defeats, with the Hatters seemingly on course to go from the Premier League to League One in two seasons. Watford, who had lost their last five home games, moved up to ninth, three points off the final play-off place.

Luton made the stronger start, with Watford’s Jeremy Ngakia booked for stopping Lasse Nordas from going through. There were just enough fellow defenders present to prevent referee Andrew Kitchen from choosing a red card. The official made an even bigger call in the 11th minute by awarding Watford a penalty. Kaminski came out to claim a pass that was being shepherded by defender Mads Andersen – but succeeded in upending Doumbia as well as spilling the ball. Once Luton protests had been waved away Dele-Bashiru made no mistake from the spot, slotting low into the bottom-left corner despite Kaminski guessing correctly.

Kaminski got his next dive right to stop Tom Ince being handed a tap-in and was then behind a shot from Imran Louza, the Watford captain. The Hornets doubled their lead in the 23rd minute through Kayembe but the plaudits belonged to Giorgi Chakvetadze. The Georgia playmaker exhibited great technique to evade Amari’i Bell’s challenge on the run down the left and as Kaminski came out he squared for Kayembe to finish from close range.

Luton needed a response but when Dele-Bashiru appeared to impede Isaiah Jones’ run into the box referee Kitchen remained unmoved. Andersen then headed over at the back post following a spell of Hatters pressure. The Dane was booked soon after for barging Ince over. Jones fired a decent Luton chance over early in the second period, with Louza also too high following an intricate move involving Kayembe at the other end. The second period failed to live up to the first and Luton’s afternoon was summed up by Shandon Baptiste, one of three half-time substitutions, having to go off injured with 20 minutes remaining. Kaminski did well to deny Chakvetadze a third Watford goal near the end after the Georgian had embarked on another mesmerising run.