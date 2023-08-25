Luke Shaw set to be 'out for a number of weeks' with muscle injury

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will be 'out of action for a number of weeks' with a muscle injury.
The 28-year-old is a mainstay of Erik ten Hag’s defence and started the first two Premier League matches of the season.
Shaw will miss Saturday’s Old Trafford encounter against Nottingham Forest and next weekend’s trip to Arsenal. It's also expected that he will sit out England's upcoming internationals.
The left-back is facing an extended period of time out with the injury, which the club say is still being assessed.
A club statement read: “Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games.
“The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks.”
Fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined through injury, while the club loaned out Brandon Williams to Ipswich for the remainder of the campaign.
