Luka Modric signs new one-year deal with Real Madrid

Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Real Madrid until next summer.
The European champions announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old was staying on.
The Croatia playmaker signed for Real from Tottenham in 2012 and has won six Champions Leagues and four LaLiga titles in that time, in an overall total of 26 trophies.
Real described Modric as “a legend of Real Madrid and world football”.
Modric won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, having helped Real to the European title that season and inspiring Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final.
He has played 534 times for Los Blancos, scoring 39 goals.
It comes a day after the club unveiled Kylian Mbappe at a packed Bernabeu Stadium.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.