The 25-year-old becomes the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, signing a deal until 2027 with a one-year option.

Boss David Moyes will be hoping the former AC Milan midfielder can help his side find the back of the net on a more consistent basis, West Ham having managed just one goal from their opening four Premier League games.

Paqueta, who came up against his new club in the Europa League quarter-finals last season, is raring to get started.

“I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful,” he told the club’s official website.

“Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club.”