Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Luis Diaz was injured during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal
Luis Diaz was injured during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal

Liverpool's Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

By Sporting Life
20:40 · MON October 10, 2022

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.

Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.

It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still waiting an update on the damage.

Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat, while Alexander-Arnold was replaced at the interval.

Arsenal beat Liverpool to go back top
ALSO READ: xG VERDICT ON ARSENAL 3-2 LIVERPOOL

Talking after the game, Liverpool boss Klopp described the former Porto forward’s injury as “really not good”.

Diaz will miss a number of key games, including next weekend’s clash with Manchester City at Anfield and a trip to Tottenham the following month, as well as Champions League matches against Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

Colombia did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but Alexander-Arnold will be hoping his injury does not end his hopes of being part of England’s squad for the tournament.

The double setback was the latest blow in what has been a desperately disappointing start to the season for Liverpool, who have won just two of their opening eight Premier League games.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS