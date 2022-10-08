We round up the weekend's Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and some noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves Infogol xG: 2.08-0.89

Fairness rating: 77.04

Scorers: Havertz (45+3'), Pulisic (54'), Broja (90') The feel good factor under Graham Potter continued at Chelsea as they beat Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues followed up their midweek win over AC Milan in the Champions League with another clean sheet in front of their fans. They allowed Italian champions AC to create a total of just 0.68 xG and Wolves created only slightly more at 0.83. At Palace last week, the Eagles created just 0.73 xG. Potter has brought defensive solidity to Chelsea, who had allowed 1.23, 1.41, 1.89 and 2.13 xGA in Thomas Tuchel's final four Premier League games in charge. At the other end, they created 2.03 xG from a total of 19 attempts, with just one big chance (0.35+ xG), which came for Kai Havertz early in the second half.

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

xG: 2.08-0.89



Three different goalscorers ✅

Clean sheet ✅

Less than 1 xGA ✅

Three wins in a row in all comps ✅

Into the top four ✅



The Blues back on track under Graham Potter.#CFC #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/2wenoaooO9 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 8, 2022

Manchester City 4-0 Southampton Infogol xG: 2.24-0.15

Fairness rating: 92.83

Scorers: Cancelo (20'), Foden (32'), Mahrez (49'), Haaland (65') Erling Haaland continued his incredible run, scoring his 20th goal (13.0 xG) in 12 Premier League and Champions League appearances this season. The Norwegian now has 15 goals from 38 shots (9.1 xG) in the Premier League. He needs just another 18 from 29 games to break Mo Salah's 38-game season record from 2017/18.

Erling Haaland has 15 goals from 38 shots (9.1 xG) in the Premier League for Manchester City.



He needs just another 18 from 29 games to break Mo Salah's 38-game season record from 17/18. pic.twitter.com/M5uZVHzs3A — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 8, 2022

Though Haaland had to wait for his solitary strike, it was one way traffic from the off at the Etihad, the hosts dominating with 65% of possession, creating 2.24 xG from a total of 21 attempts, and limiting the visitors to very little - Saints managed just 0.15 xG from five attempts. Based on these chances, there was a 9.6% chance of this scoreline as City, whose victory was capped off by Haaland's strike just after the hour mark, proved ruthless once more. Pep Guardiola's side have now won 12 home games in a row and are unbeaten in 21 Premier League matches. It was another comfortable day at the office.

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford Infogol xG: 2.30-1.22

Fairness rating: 76.45

Scorers: Guimaraes (21', 56'), Murphy (28') Toney (54', pen) Newcastle showed their clinical streak under Eddie Howe as they scored five from chances equating to just 2.30 xG. They had just a 1.9% chance of that scoreline based on their expected goals totals although the modest fairness rating shouldn't hide the fact that Brentford offered little going forward. The Magpies created three big chances (0.35 xG+), scoring two of them via Jacob Murphy (0.44 xG) and Miguel Almiron (0.47 xG). Bruno Guimaraes had a low probability double - one at 4% inside the box and his second from distance, also at 4%, to cap off a fine display from the Brazilian fan favourite. It was the Bees' biggest defeat since promotion to the Premier League. They created just 0.42 non-penalty xG from just five chances, which must be a concern for Thomas Frank.

Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester Infogol xG: 1.39-1.26

Fairness rating: 82.09

Scorers: Daka (10'), Billing (67'), Christie (71') The pressure continues to pile on Brendan Rodgers after Bournemouth came from behind to secure 2-1 win over Leicester. The Cherries are up to ninth in the Premier League table after extending their unbeaten run to five games under caretaker boss Gary O'Neil. It was the first time in those five games that the Cherries won the xG battle due to giving up chances equating to 1.88, 1.53, 1.76, 1.18 and 1.26 xGA in that time. The Foxes, meanwhile, have won just once in nine matches, scoring 15 from 9.7 xG, conceding 24 from 16.2 xGA, with a goal difference of -9 (-6.5 xGD).

Up to eighth in the Premier League 👆

Now unbeaten in five 💪

Came from behind to beat Leicester ↪️



Incredible turnaround at Bournemouth under Gary O'Neil.



Saturday's home win was the first time they have won the xG battle under their caretaker boss.#AFCB pic.twitter.com/f7DknKwxPp — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 8, 2022

Brighton v Tottenham (1730 kick-off) To follow...