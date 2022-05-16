Sporting Life
Liverpool realistically need to win to retain any hope of pipping Manchester City to the title
Liverpool without Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk for Southampton clash

By Sporting Life
23:05 · MON May 16, 2022

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have been ruled out of Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash at Southampton on Tuesday.

The pair were forced off during the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday with groin and knee injuries respectively.

Neither are seriously injured but, despite the importance of the fixture in the title race, manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to take risks as he plans ahead for the Champions League final.

Asked if either could play at St Mary’s, Klopp said: “No. They are both OK, so the target for both would be they could be involved again at the weekend.

“It’s very positive, (there is) no doubt about the final and we’re realistic about the Wolves game (on Sunday), but for tomorrow, (we’d) rather not.”

Klopp admits he is also likely to make a number of other changes for the trip to the south coast. Andy Robertson, who withdrew with cramp on Saturday, is another who may not feature.

Liverpool realistically need to win to retain any hope of pipping Manchester City to the title, but, with the draining nature of the penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea also a factor, Klopp feels rotation is necessary.

The German said: “When did Southampton have their last game? I think it was 10 (or) 12 days ago. (It’s) long. OK, they might lack a bit (of) rhythm but, if we make changes, we lose that advantage of having rhythm as well.

“They are completely fresh and this is a high-energetic, well-organised team. That’s the challenge we face.

“Imagine we go there with 10 players, or eight players, who played 120 minutes. That makes no sense, so that’s why we have to make changes.”

Defeat for the Reds would end their quadruple bid and see City confirmed as champions.

FOOTBALL TIPS