The pair were forced off during the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday with groin and knee injuries respectively.

Neither are seriously injured but, despite the importance of the fixture in the title race, manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to take risks as he plans ahead for the Champions League final.

Asked if either could play at St Mary’s, Klopp said: “No. They are both OK, so the target for both would be they could be involved again at the weekend.

“It’s very positive, (there is) no doubt about the final and we’re realistic about the Wolves game (on Sunday), but for tomorrow, (we’d) rather not.”