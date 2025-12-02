Liverpool vs Sunderland tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.25pt Draw at 9/2 (bet365) 0.75pt Sunderland to win at 15/2 (William Hill) 1pt Sunderland double chance, Robin Roefs to be carded at 22/1 (bet365) 1pt Sunderland to win, Robin Roefs to be carded at 55/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:15 GMT, Wednesday TV: Sky Sports Football Live odds, form and stats

Liverpool come into this clash in bad shape, their win over West Ham doesn’t change much. The Reds have lost six of their last eight in the Premier League and nine of 13 in all competitions. A generationally bad run. If they score first they’re usually fine but if they concede first, they usually capitulate and this soft under belly could be exposed by SUNDERLAND. A side, who in stark contrast, simply do not know when they are beaten.

In the run of seven games at the start of the season, Liverpool scored first in every single one and went on to win them all. In the 13 games since, they have only won four. Coincidentally, they scored first in three of those games (Aston Villa, Real Madrid and West Ham). In the other win they came from behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League. They have only overcome adversity once this campaign. Now compare that with this Sunderland side. On Saturday they came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth. It was the first time in 177 Premier League attempts the Black Cats overturned a two-goal deficit but it shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise based on their performances this season. Regis Le Bris’ side have scored after the 90th minute five times and no side has taken more points from losing positions.

Results against Arsenal (2-2) and at Chelsea (2-1) also show they can compete with the best sides in the division. It makes this a beautiful match up at Anfield if you’re in the market for some big ol’ priced punts. At 9/4, I thought backing Sunderland win-or-draw double chance would be a good place to start. I was wrong because it is one of the rare instances where dutching (splitting) stakes across THE DRAW and Sunderland TO WIN actually returns more money. Working off a 2pt stake, the exact split is 0.79pts on the away win and 1.21pts on the draw and if either clicks it guarantees 4.68pts profit. Backing double chance at 9/4 would secure 4.5pts profit from the same stake. Every little helps in this game. I will also be combining the away side TO WIN or WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE alongside visiting keeper ROBIN ROEFS TO BE CARDED are the bets. Sunderland’s stopper already has two cards this campaign, both for time-wasting, and referee Stuart Attwell has carded three keepers in nine league appearances this term for the dark arts.