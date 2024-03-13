Liverpool vs Sparta Prague betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

When Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting XI in Prague last week there was quite the reaction, especially by the market. Liverpool were quickly clipped in from 5/6 to 1/2 before going on to win 5-1. With the tie as good as dead and buried, and this match falling between fixtures against Manchester City and United in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively, a much-changed, youthful team is expected. Which should mean a much closer contest.

What are the best bets? Having been burnt in the opening leg, the bookies are running scared on Thursday, pricing a home win at between 2/7 and 1/3. We'll come back to that in a moment, but the obvious angle is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 8/11 with Betfair. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet The likely changes play in to our hands, as does Sparta's desire to leave Merseyside with at least something to show for their efforts following such a humbling in the opening encounter. But the most decisive factor is the fact Liverpool have kept only one clean sheet in their past 10 home games, making 8/11 a serious bet.

Predicting Liverpool's team is tricky, but there have been a couple of clues in recent fixtures. MOHAMED SALAH came off the bench in Prague and against Manchester City at the weekend, meaning it is highly likely he will play some part at Anfield as Klopp gradually re-introduces him to the team. With us not sure whether that may be as a substitute again or from the start, the price about him to SCORE FIRST looks a runner at 7/2. CLICK HERE to back Mo Salah to score first with Sky Bet Should a goal be scored and Salah hasn't entered the pitch, your stake will be refunded.

No defenders have provided more assists than Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (both 58) in Premier League history

ANDY ROBERTSON is another player who looks likely to be involved, with him a strong candidate to start having done so in the opening leg before moving to the bench for the meeting with City. An injury disrupted campaign means he has little to show this term, but as the defender to have provided the most ASSISTS in Premier League history his 2/1 price to do so on Thursday appeals. CLICK HERE to back Andy Robertson assist with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 85/1 Sparta Prague (+2.0) handicap

Both teams to score

Mohamed Salah 1+ assists

Mohamed Salah to score anytime

Andrew Robertson 1+ assists The huge price on the visitors to cause an upset does provide us with an opportunity to get them onside to some degree. Backing them to record a famous victory feels too far though given the much-publicised home record of Liverpool during the Klopp era, but the even money about SPARTA +2 HANDICAP allows for the draw, a one-goal home victory and an unlikely away win. CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Team news

Liverpool have players returning to fitness, but eight members of the first-team remain sidelined meaning it is likely several younger players will again feature, with Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Lewis Koumas the most likely candidates. Sparta could name an unchanged team as they aim to recover some pride after last week's shellacking on home soil.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Kelleher; Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson; McConnell, Endo, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Koumas Sparta: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin.