Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
12:43 · WED March 13, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League

2pts Both teams to score at 8/11 (Betfair)

1pt Mo Salah to score first at 7/2 (Betfair/PaddyPower)

1pt Andy Robertson 1+ assist (Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Sparta (agg: 5-1)

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 3/10 | Draw 5/1 | Away 7/1

When Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting XI in Prague last week there was quite the reaction, especially by the market.

Liverpool were quickly clipped in from 5/6 to 1/2 before going on to win 5-1.

With the tie as good as dead and buried, and this match falling between fixtures against Manchester City and United in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively, a much-changed, youthful team is expected.

Which should mean a much closer contest.

What are the best bets?

Having been burnt in the opening leg, the bookies are running scared on Thursday, pricing a home win at between 2/7 and 1/3.

We'll come back to that in a moment, but the obvious angle is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 8/11 with Betfair.

The likely changes play in to our hands, as does Sparta's desire to leave Merseyside with at least something to show for their efforts following such a humbling in the opening encounter.

But the most decisive factor is the fact Liverpool have kept only one clean sheet in their past 10 home games, making 8/11 a serious bet.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal against Brentford

Predicting Liverpool's team is tricky, but there have been a couple of clues in recent fixtures.

MOHAMED SALAH came off the bench in Prague and against Manchester City at the weekend, meaning it is highly likely he will play some part at Anfield as Klopp gradually re-introduces him to the team.

With us not sure whether that may be as a substitute again or from the start, the price about him to SCORE FIRST looks a runner at 7/2.

Should a goal be scored and Salah hasn't entered the pitch, your stake will be refunded.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold
No defenders have provided more assists than Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (both 58) in Premier League history

ANDY ROBERTSON is another player who looks likely to be involved, with him a strong candidate to start having done so in the opening leg before moving to the bench for the meeting with City.

An injury disrupted campaign means he has little to show this term, but as the defender to have provided the most ASSISTS in Premier League history his 2/1 price to do so on Thursday appeals.

BuildABet @ 85/1

  • Sparta Prague (+2.0) handicap
  • Both teams to score
  • Mohamed Salah 1+ assists
  • Mohamed Salah to score anytime
  • Andrew Robertson 1+ assists

The huge price on the visitors to cause an upset does provide us with an opportunity to get them onside to some degree.

Backing them to record a famous victory feels too far though given the much-publicised home record of Liverpool during the Klopp era, but the even money about SPARTA +2 HANDICAP allows for the draw, a one-goal home victory and an unlikely away win.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp celebrates

Liverpool have players returning to fitness, but eight members of the first-team remain sidelined meaning it is likely several younger players will again feature, with Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Lewis Koumas the most likely candidates.

Sparta could name an unchanged team as they aim to recover some pride after last week's shellacking on home soil.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson; McConnell, Endo, Clark; Salah, Gakpo, Koumas

Sparta: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin.

Match facts

  • Liverpool will host a Czech opponent in European competition for just the third time, after a 1-0 win over Slovan Liberec in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup, with Emile Heskey netting an 87th-minute winner, and a 1-0 win over Sparta Prague in the 2010-11 UEFA Europa League, when Dirk Kuyt netted an 86th-minute winner.
  • Sparta Prague’s only win in 11 previous visits to English clubs in European competition came in the 1983-84 UEFA Cup round of 16 against Watford; the Czech side have lost eight of their other 10 such trips (D2).
  • Liverpool have won each of their last eight home games in the UEFA Europa League, including all three so far this season. The only English club to win nine home matches in a row in the competition were Chelsea from March 2013 to April 2019 – whose ninth win came against Czech side Slavia Prague.
  • Sparta Prague have lost 17 of their last 21 away games across all European competitions (W2 D2), losing their last four away knockout games in major UEFA competitions in a row.

Odds correct at 1230 GMT (13/03/24)

