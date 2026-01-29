Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Saturday Night Football preview

Liverpool may have enjoyed a morale-boosting 6-0 win over Qarabag in midweek, but an already depleted squad was stretched further by Jeremie Frimpong's fourth-minute injury, which left the Reds with only two recognised defenders in their XI until teenager Amara Nallo's late introduction.

Such an emphatic victory may have provided momentary respite for Arne Slot, but the Dutchman cannot escape ever-increasing pressure.

Their misleading 13-match unbeaten run - which involved six draws (including against Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley) - was ended by Bournemouth last weekend, a defeat which left Slot's men sixth in the table and 10 points adrift of the top three.

The visit of Newcastle isn't one they'll relish. Liverpool's record against the better teams this season is terrible.

They haven't beaten any of the current top 10 since November, have won only once against any of them since September and only twice since August.

Bruno Guimaraes just missed out against PSG in midweek after failing a fitness test and could return on Saturday, a boost Newcastle need judging by the fact they haven't won a league game without him since he joined the club four years ago.

Were the Magpies captain certain to be fit I may have been tempted by the Newcastle double chance, but ultimately this is a contest where the 1x2 is perhaps better left alone.