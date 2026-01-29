Liverpool vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Saturday Night Football preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
Liverpool may have enjoyed a morale-boosting 6-0 win over Qarabag in midweek, but an already depleted squad was stretched further by Jeremie Frimpong's fourth-minute injury, which left the Reds with only two recognised defenders in their XI until teenager Amara Nallo's late introduction.
Such an emphatic victory may have provided momentary respite for Arne Slot, but the Dutchman cannot escape ever-increasing pressure.
Their misleading 13-match unbeaten run - which involved six draws (including against Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley) - was ended by Bournemouth last weekend, a defeat which left Slot's men sixth in the table and 10 points adrift of the top three.
The visit of Newcastle isn't one they'll relish. Liverpool's record against the better teams this season is terrible.
They haven't beaten any of the current top 10 since November, have won only once against any of them since September and only twice since August.
Bruno Guimaraes just missed out against PSG in midweek after failing a fitness test and could return on Saturday, a boost Newcastle need judging by the fact they haven't won a league game without him since he joined the club four years ago.
Were the Magpies captain certain to be fit I may have been tempted by the Newcastle double chance, but ultimately this is a contest where the 1x2 is perhaps better left alone.
Results have been poor, but much of the criticism levelled at Slot this season has been over his failure to get the balance between attack and defence right.
It's led to a more restrained, conservative style at home. Liverpool have scored only 16 times in 11 league games at Anfield with 55% of those fixtures involving UNDER 2.5 GOALS, including four of their last five.
So while this is a fixture steeped in Premier League goalscoring heritage, I'm prepared to capitalise on overs being heavily favoured and take the 13/10 about opposing goals.
The Magpies' top-flight away trips have also gone unders 55% of the time, averaging just two goals per game. Four of their last five matches in all competitions have seen under 2.5 and Eddie Howe's side showed their defensive resilience by frustrating the European champions to draw 1-1 in Paris on Wednesday.
Some of Liverpool's defensive problems could ease this weekend, with Ibrahima Konate (personal reasons) and Joe Gomez (hip) both potentially returning.
Whether or not they're back it's unlikely to solve the problems Slot's team have had when defending set-pieces this season, an issue which cost them at Bournemouth last weekend when they failed to clear a long throw deep in stoppage time, allowing Amine Adli to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory.
The Reds have conceded the second most goals (14) from dead-ball situations in the Premier League this term.
Newcastle (11) are only two shy of Arsenal for most scored from set-plays, with 34% of their goals coming in that manner, which makes it worthwhile as a match-up to back MALICK THIAW TO SCORE ANYTIME at 12/1.
The German centre-back has scored three times in 20 league matches this season and is averaging 0.76 shots per game.
Dan Burn is worth consideration but having only returned to the bench last weekend after a spell out injured he isn't someone to back before team sheets are out.
In any case he has been less of a threat this season, having only three attempts on goal in 15 league appearances.
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (29/1/26)
