Liverpool vs Man Utd predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Our team preview the Premier League's big Super Sunday clash at Anfield as Liverpool take on old rivals Manchester United.

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 7/4 (Sky Bet, bet365, Betway) 1pt Virgil van Dijk 1+ shots on target at 4/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Van Dijk to score anytime at 10/1 (General) Further tips to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend As someone who does their upmost to find a way to call the result in a match I'm previewing, I was delighted to see LIVERPOOL at 8/13 TO WIN at Anfield on Sunday, a huge bump from the turn of the year when they were a general 1/3. It ended 2-2 that day, with Manchester United in a bizarre Ruben Amorim honeymoon period characterised by encouraging performances against big name opponents and terrible ones against the rest; that is long since over.

It's pointless to labour over just how bad the Red Devils have been under their Portuguese coach, but it is worth highlighting that they've been even worse away from home. Beginning with the aforementioned January 5 trip to Anfield, United have played 13 away games in the Premier League in 2025: W2 D4 L7. This season Brentford and Manchester City each scored three times on their way to home wins. League Two Grimsby used Blundell Park to its full advantage to race 2-0 up before knocking United out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. A draw at Fulham was the most Amorim's side deserved that day. United may have beaten Sunderland in their most recent game and a disjointed Liverpool may be on a three-match losing streak but there is no way the price should have drifted to the extent it has. And sketchy as the Reds have been, all three defeats came away from home. At Anfield they have won five out of five. Only their 1-0 victory over Arsenal failed to go over 2.5 goals, a fixture that saw the hosts keep one of just two clean sheets from 11 matches this season. While Liverpool/over 2.5 goals is 11/10 the price about LIVERPOOL TO WIN & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is a decidedly bigger 7/4 and worth taking. Manchester United have only failed to score twice this term, and even managed to create 1.52 xG in each of those games against Arsenal and Manchester City.