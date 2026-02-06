Liverpool vs Man City predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Antoine Semenyo to score anytime at 13/5 (General) 1pt Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ assists at 5/1 (General) 1pt Szoboszlai to score anytime at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Having previewed Liverpool's match with Newcastle last week, writing it on the basis of what we'd seen from Arne Slot's team over the opening six months of the season, for the first 40 minutes, I was pretty happy. The visitors were seemingly heading to the break 1-0 up and the Anfield crowd was become increasingly frustrated. Two Hugo Ekitike goals in the space of 90 seconds changed all of that. Having swung the momentum in the Reds' favour at an opportune moment it triggered perhaps their most impressive 45-minute performance of the campaign to win 4-1. With it, unsurprisingly, comes the usual overreaction. In reality, this was one half of football against a tired, depleted, out of form Newcastle - a team Manchester City blew away four days later with three goals in half an hour. Liverpool aren't to be trusted yet, and neither are City - especially away from home. Pep Guardiola's men have won only one of their past five games on the road (D2 L2) even failing to convert a 2-0 half-time lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend against a team who had lost 16 of their previous 26 home league games.

Both these teams have looked shaky defensively all season, so for that reason the sensible play is to side with goals. Overs and both teams to score are both prohibitively short but there is enough to go at in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER markets. ANTOINE SEMENYO delivered at 2/1 against Spurs and is available at 13/5 on Sunday, so is backed again. The former Bournemouth forward's real breakout performance came on the opening night of the Premier League season when he tore Liverpool to shreds at Anfield, scoring twice. He has scored in four of his six City appearances since joining in January, and in eight of his last 12 games. Only Erling Haaland and Brentford striker Igor Thiago have scored more than Semenyo's 14 domestic goals in 27 matches this term.