Liverpool vs Man City predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Antoine Semenyo to score anytime at 13/5 (General)
1pt Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ assists at 5/1 (General)
1pt Szoboszlai to score anytime at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 GMT
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Having previewed Liverpool's match with Newcastle last week, writing it on the basis of what we'd seen from Arne Slot's team over the opening six months of the season, for the first 40 minutes, I was pretty happy.
The visitors were seemingly heading to the break 1-0 up and the Anfield crowd was become increasingly frustrated. Two Hugo Ekitike goals in the space of 90 seconds changed all of that.
Having swung the momentum in the Reds' favour at an opportune moment it triggered perhaps their most impressive 45-minute performance of the campaign to win 4-1.
With it, unsurprisingly, comes the usual overreaction. In reality, this was one half of football against a tired, depleted, out of form Newcastle - a team Manchester City blew away four days later with three goals in half an hour.
Liverpool aren't to be trusted yet, and neither are City - especially away from home. Pep Guardiola's men have won only one of their past five games on the road (D2 L2) even failing to convert a 2-0 half-time lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend against a team who had lost 16 of their previous 26 home league games.
Both these teams have looked shaky defensively all season, so for that reason the sensible play is to side with goals.
Overs and both teams to score are both prohibitively short but there is enough to go at in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER markets. ANTOINE SEMENYO delivered at 2/1 against Spurs and is available at 13/5 on Sunday, so is backed again.
The former Bournemouth forward's real breakout performance came on the opening night of the Premier League season when he tore Liverpool to shreds at Anfield, scoring twice.
He has scored in four of his six City appearances since joining in January, and in eight of his last 12 games. Only Erling Haaland and Brentford striker Igor Thiago have scored more than Semenyo's 14 domestic goals in 27 matches this term.
As for Liverpool, throughout what has been a difficult campaign DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has shone.
His run of having 3+ shots in three successive home appearances was broken against Newcastle, in the main due to Slot's decision to move him to right-back.
But he still went close to scoring early in the second half when testing Nick Pope from distance, and continues to be a huge threat no matter what position he plays, creating three chances (0.16 xA) for his team-mates last weekend.
The Hungary captain already has 15 goal involvements this season (eight goals and seven assists) leaving him just one shy of last term's entire total having played 16 fewer matches.
Szoboszlai has SCORED OR ASSISTED in three of his last four and four of his last six appearances and can be backed in that market at 2/1.
But with him available at 6/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 5/1 TO ASSIST it's those odds I prefer both for the value and because only a fortnight ago he did both against Bournemouth, the third time the midfielder has done so for club and country this season.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Man City
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (6/2/26)
