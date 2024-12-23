Liverpool vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 30/1 Liverpool -2 goal handicap

It's a wonderful life being a Liverpool supporter this season. Winning at Tottenham is one thing, scoring six goals to open a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League table (with a game in a hand) is another. Meanwhile, Leicester's defensive gremlins have finally caught up with them over the past two matches. Having been fortunate to gain four points from Ruud van Nistelrooy's first two games, Newcastle and Wolves scored a combined seven goals without reply. It's rare I agree with Jamie Redknapp, but his post-match assertion that Liverpool could quite easily have hit double figures on Sunday was no exaggeration. Van Nistelrooy is unlikely to be as die hard as Ange Postecoglou when it comes to footballing purity, but that won't save what is a very poor Foxes team. If that was The Nightmare Before Christmas for Spurs, I dread to think what Liverpool have in store for Leicester at Anfield.

What are the best bets?

Liverpool's serene transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot has been stunning. The Dutchman's record reads W21 D3 L1. That solitary defeat came back in early September with the Reds unbeaten in 21 matches since. They're averaging the most goals scored per game (2.3) in the Premier League and only twice have they failed to score at least two, and not since October 5. Only Wolves (40) have conceded more than Leicester (37). Only Southampton and Ipswich have allowed more expected goals against (xGA). In all competitions, Leicester have conceded at least three times on eight occasions, with half those instances seeing teams score at least four. With LIVERPOOL 1/16 to win and over 3.5 goals being generally 8/15, those angles look closed off. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool (-2 handicap) with Sky Bet What isn't is taking the home side on the -2 HANDICAP at 4/5 with Betfair or Paddy Power, which feels like a formality. Likewise backing LIVERPOOL 25+ SHOTS at 11/8 with Sky Bet looks like a value selection.

In their fortuitous 3-1 home win over West Ham in Van Nistelrooy's opening game, Leicester conceded a Premier League record 31 shots by an away team. Away to Newcastle, a match they lost 4-0, they allowed 27. Just prior to their new manager's arrival, and against him nonetheless, Manchester United had 23 attempts in a 5-2 Carabao Cup victory. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool 25+ shots with Sky Bet It's a game Liverpool will dominate, enough so to far exceed the 18 shots per game Leicester allow their opponents on average.

When a team are as bad defensively as Leicester it's hard to pinpoint a specific thing they are bad at, and we can profit from; we try. In the six fixtures since Steve Cooper was sacked, Leicester have conceded 14 goals: 10 from within the width of the six-yard box, the other four down their left. Luckily for them there will only be MOHAMED SALAH and TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD waiting for them at Anfield. Like the entire Liverpool squad, in a match where lots of goals are expected both players have been cut in painfully short to score. Not so in the ASSISTS market. SALAH is the first player in Premier League history to reach double figures for both goals and assists by this stage of a season. CLICK HERE to back Mohamed Salah 1+ assistS with Sky Bet He tops the charts for both (15 goals and 11 assists) yet while being odds-on to find the net himself, he is 7/5 to provide 1+ ASSISTS.

