Liverpool vs Brighton predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup
1pt Liverpool to win to nil at 23/10 (William Hill)
1pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime at 11/4 (General)
1pt Szoboszlai 2+ shots on target at 27/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
***All bets in 90 minutes
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Saturday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
Liverpool responded well to last weekend's crushing late defeat against Manchester City by becoming the first Premier League side to win at Sunderland this season.
Their attentions now turn to what remains the club's most realistic hope if silverware, with Brighton their visitors in the FA Cup fourth round.
In a major step change from last term's weakened XI being dumped out by Championship strugglers Plymouth, Arne Slot named a strong side in round three as League One club Barnsley gave the Reds quite a scare before two late goals provided a misleading 4-1 scoreline.
Albion arrive in Merseyside struggling for form, with victory over Manchester United to reach this stage one of only two wins (the other against Burnley) in the last 14 matches.
Winless in five, scoring only three times and failing to keep a clean sheet, it's hard to make a case for Fabian Hurzeler's men.
Their attacking struggles combined with signs of defensive improvement for the hosts has me willing to take the sizeable 23/10 about LIVERPOOL WIN TO NIL.
The Reds eked out victory in midweek without DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI, the star man of what has been an underwhelming campaign, who was suspended following his bizarre stoppage-time red card against City.
That same game saw him score a stunning long range free-kick and continue his recent habit of having at least three shots in Liverpool home matches.
He's managed this in four of his last five Anfield appearances, whether at right-back or in central midfield. That price has disappeared with most firms, so instead I'll take the 27/10 about SZOBOSZLAI 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET. The 5/2 available with several bookies is plenty big enough too.
The Hungary captain has hit the target in all of his last seven appearances, doing so on multiple occasions twice, so against a Brighton team not exactly renowned for defensive solidity he should be backed.
He's scored four times during that seven-match run, taking him to nine for the season already - his best tally since joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2023.
At 11/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME we'll have some of that as well.
Odds correct at 07:00 GMT (13/2/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.