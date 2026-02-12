Liverpool vs Brighton predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Liverpool responded well to last weekend's crushing late defeat against Manchester City by becoming the first Premier League side to win at Sunderland this season.

Their attentions now turn to what remains the club's most realistic hope if silverware, with Brighton their visitors in the FA Cup fourth round.

In a major step change from last term's weakened XI being dumped out by Championship strugglers Plymouth, Arne Slot named a strong side in round three as League One club Barnsley gave the Reds quite a scare before two late goals provided a misleading 4-1 scoreline.

Albion arrive in Merseyside struggling for form, with victory over Manchester United to reach this stage one of only two wins (the other against Burnley) in the last 14 matches.

Winless in five, scoring only three times and failing to keep a clean sheet, it's hard to make a case for Fabian Hurzeler's men.

Their attacking struggles combined with signs of defensive improvement for the hosts has me willing to take the sizeable 23/10 about LIVERPOOL WIN TO NIL.