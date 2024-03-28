Liverpool vs Brighton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Liverpool -1 handicap at 19/20 (General)
1pt Liverpool win to nil 19/10 (BetVictor)
1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assist at 23/10 (Betway)
You really don't want to be a visiting team at Anfield right now.
As Jurgen Klopp's farewell season builds to a crescendo, Liverpool continue to welcome players back from injury in their pursuit of a second Premier League title in five seasons. Their home record throughout the Klopp era is much-publicised, and this season has been no different with the Reds collecting more points (W11 D3 L) scoring more (38) and conceding fewer (12) goals than any other team in the Premier League.
Home or away, Klopp's side have lost only one top-flight match since September - away at leaders Arsenal in January - and two in the entire campaign.
While on the face of it this may seem like a potentially thrilling game between two high class, front-foot teams, in reality Brighton have struggled both away from home and against the division's top sides this term, and will likely do so again.
Since winning their opening two away games of the season, Albion have taken just nine points from 12 fixtures, with their subsequent two victories coming at relegation-battling Nottingham Forest and relegation certainties Sheffield United.
Six times this season, Roberto De Zerbi's team have lost by at least two goals on the road; four of those occasions have been by at least three.
LIVERPOOL's last six home wins have been by at least two goals, making the 19/20 about -1 HANDICAP worth taking.
Brighton's reputation for swashbuckling football under their charismatic Italian coach means any selection opposing goals tends to be an unlikely one to look towards, but the 19/10 about LIVERPOOL WIN TO NIL holds serious appeal.
Albion have scored only once in five away matches either side of a 5-0 win at Bramall Lane, and WIN TO NIL has landed in Albion's last five matches.
It feels highly likely that MOHAMED SALAH will start at Anfield having been gradually re-introduced to the team.
Almost always an odds-on shot to score, as he indeed is here, the Egyptian's evolving role over the past 18 months makes the 23/10 available for him to provide an assist feel a touch overpriced.
Despite his limited action this season, Salah (9) is only one assist from being top of the Premier League charts, and his ratio of 0.45 assists per 90 is bettered by only Pedro Neto and Leon Bailey.
Brighton defender JAN PAUL VAN HECKE will be a busy man on Sunday and will do well to avoid a ninth yellow card of the season. He tends to struggle against top quality attacks, with Liverpool's front three and high energy midfield likely to give him little room to breathe, whether defending or on the ball.
