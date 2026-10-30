Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Improving Liverpool

That remains the only defeat of Andoni Iraola's reign, and Liverpool have made clear progress since then, with his team beginning to take on a much clearer shape. A weakened XI matched full-strength Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek, earning a place in the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout. Arsenal's second string were not so effective, suffering possibly the biggest shock in EFL Cup history as they were knocked out by League Two minnows Fleetwood. Whatever Mikel Arteta said publicly about his players' attitude not being an issue, the Gunners started sluggishly and were punished. They responded well and should have won in normal time, but that lack of intensity early on will not have gone unchecked in their debrief ahead of Sunday's game. David Raya, Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard are all certainties to return and make a huge difference.

Injury issues for Arsenal

Elsewhere, Arteta has some difficult selection decisions to make. Bukayo Saka is out, Noni Madueke is doubtful and Max Dowman is suspended, potentially leaving Arsenal needing to play someone out of position on the right wing. With Christos Tzolis also unlikely to recover in time, the Gunners could be without a recognised winger altogether. Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz are the most realistic options to fill the two wide positions, unless Arteta opts to use a full-back, with Jurrien Timber the likeliest candidate. It bears all the hallmarks of a game in which Arteta will be desperate to avoid defeat, meaning this really could end up being one for the purists.

Arteta to stick to blueprint

He will be forced to narrow the game because of the players available, while also looking to deny Liverpool space in behind and limit their biggest attacking threat: pace on the counter-attack. There is more than enough evidence from Arteta's time in charge to suggest his preference in these big games is to set up for a draw and hope to nick a goal, and only an 84th-minute Szoboszlai free-kick for the ages prevented both meetings from ending goalless last season. UNDER 2.5 GOALS at even money has to be the way to go, but I'm also prepared to take the 3/1 about UNDER 1.5 GOALS and the 11/1 about NO GOALSCORER. Given their attacking absentees, ARSENAL TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET at 12/5 also appeals.