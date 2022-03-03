Liverpool take on West Ham in Saturday's late kick-off in the Premier League and Tom Carnduff is looking at corners for value.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts 4+ West Ham corners at 13/8 (bet365) 1pt 2+ corners each team in each half at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool's hopes of the quadruple remain alive after victory over Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday. Jürgen Klopp is playing down talk of winning all four trophies but you know it will be in his mind for as long as it's possible. For West Ham, their aim is finishing in the top-four. David Moyes' men are competing in the Europa League but want to take the step up to Champions League level. They trail Manchester United by two points but should leave empty-handed here. At least Ralf Rangnick's side face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday - it's Arsenal that both sides will now be worried about.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event <a href="https://m.skybet.com/football/premier-league/event/28884629?aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_LFCvWHUFC_0503"> Liverpool 2/7 | Draw 19/4 | West Ham 17/2

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

There's a strong argument to be made that the title is in Liverpool's hands. They are six points behind City with a game in-hand and a fixture against Pep Guardiola's men to come. They also boast a better goal difference. This game coming the day before City play also gives them the chance to apply the pressure. The Reds are a short price for victory and we can expect them to justify that here. The one area that does interest me in this game is corners. Liverpool regularly take a high amount - particularly at home - but West Ham's involvement could drive up the corner count. In home Premier League contests, Liverpool are taking an average of 7.62 corners, while conceding 3.08. For West Ham away, they are taking 5.23 with 5.69 against.

At a best price of 13/8, we're siding with WEST HAM 4+ CORNERS. This is something they've achieved in each of their last three away outings - with the game at Manchester United before that seeing three. CLICK HERE to back West Ham 4+ corners with Sky Bet Liverpool have been conceding corners too. Leicester and Norwich are two very recent examples of teams coming to Anfield and taking at least four - the Foxes seeing six in a 2-0 defeat. The Hammers' trip to Anfield in February 2020 saw a huge tally of 24 corners - 16-8 in favour of Liverpool - so these two sides have recent history of hitting the high numbers in this area. In case this game sees the count go quite high, we're also taking the 9/2 on BOTH TEAMS 2+ CORNERS IN EACH HALF. The price looks appealing given the potential. CLICK HERE to back 2+ corners each team in each half with Sky Bet

Liverpool v West Ham best bets and score prediction 1.5pts 4+ West Ham corners at 13/8 (bet365)

1pt 2+ corners each team in each half at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1045 GMT (03/03/22)