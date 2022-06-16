The 18-year-old, who broke into the Dons’ first team last season and made 33 appearances, will cost £4m up front with the remainder due in appearance-related add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

That £4m fee beats the previous best the Scottish Premiership side received for Scott McKenna when he moved to Nottingham Forest for a reported £3m in September 2020.

Ramsay’s performances last season earned him the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award.