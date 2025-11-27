Liverpool next manager odds: Could Jurgen Klopp replace Arne Slot?

Jurgen Klopp is now the clear 2/1 favourite to make a sensational return to Liverpool, two years after announcing his intention to step down as manager.

His successor Arne Slot suffered another chastening defeat on Wednesday, this time thrashed 4-1 at home by PSV in the Champions League. The Reds' current run of nine losses in 12 matches is their worst for 71 years. Having lost six of their last seven Premier League games the champions are already 11 points behind leaders Arsenal just a dozen games into the campaign.

Liverpool next permanent manager odds (via Sky Bet) Jurgen Klopp - 2/1

Andoni Iraola - 5/1

Oliver Glasner - 6/1

Xabi Alonso - 6/1

Steven Gerrard - 10/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 10/1

Unai Emery - 10/1 Odds correct at 1300 GMT (27/11/25)

It is a remarkable collapse given the ease with which Slot's team won the title in his first season at the helm. But after a summer in which more than £450m was spent reshaping the squad, the Dutchman has so far been unable to find a solution. No club outside the Premier League's bottom four have conceded more than Liverpool's 20 top-flight goals, with the Reds' defence breached on at least three occasions in five of their last seven matches in all competitions. The lack of any signs of progress have led to speculation that despite the club having never sacked a title-winning manager in their 133-year history, they could be forced to replace a man who delivered only their second championship since 1990.