Liverpool next manager odds: Could Andoni Iraola replace Arne Slot?

Andoni Iraola has crashed into 4/6 favouritism to replace under-pressure Arne Slot as Liverpool manager this summer.

The Bournemouth boss was cut into 2/1 with a couple of firms, but remained as 4/1 second favourite - behind Luis Enrique - with most on Monday after Xabi Alonso was appointed by Chelsea. There had been growing speculation that ex-Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso may arrive at Anfield this summer, but the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss has signed a four-year deal with Chelsea - news announced in the aftermath of their FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City. Iraola, meanwhile, will leave Bournemouth in June after a hugely successful three-year spell. Should results go the Cherries' way on the final day of the season, he will depart having taken the club into the Champions League.

As for Slot, the pressure continues to mount. The Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first year at the club but has struggled badly this term. The Reds lost 4-2 at Aston Villa on Friday, a result that confirmed Champions League football for their opponents and left Liverpool scrambling to do the same. His position came under further scrutiny last weekend when Mohamed Salah appeared to publicly criticise him for the second time this season. The Liverpool legend will leave the club this summer, a year earlier than planned, following a difficult final campaign. He wrote on social media that the club must return to being a "heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear." "That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good," he continued. "It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it."