Liverpool next manager odds: Andoni Iraola to replace Arne Slot after Xabi Alonso joins Chelsea?

Andoni Iraola has been cut into as short as 2/1 to replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager this summer after Xabi Alonso was appointed by Chelsea.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team.



The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.



Welcome to Chelsea, Xabi! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2026

Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet) Luis Enrique - 7/2

Andoni Iraola - 4/1

Sebastian Hoeness - 9/2

Julian Nagelsmann - 6/1

Jurgen Klopp - 17/2

Oliver Glasner - 9/1

Marco Silva - 10/1

Unai Emery - 10/1

Zinedine Zidane - 12/1

Xabi Alonso - 12/1

14/1 bar Odds correct as 09:00 BST (18/5/25)

Slot's position came under further scrutiny this weekend when Mohamed Salah appeared to publicly criticise him for the second time this season. The Liverpool legend will leave the club this summer, a year earlier than planned, following a difficult final campaign. He wrote on social media that the club must return to being a "heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear." "That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good," he continued. "It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it."