Liverpool next manager odds: Andoni Iraola to replace Arne Slot after Xabi Alonso joins Chelsea?

Andoni Iraola has been cut into as short as 2/1 to replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager this summer after Xabi Alonso was appointed by Chelsea.
Pressure continues to mount on Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first year at the club.
The Reds lost 4-2 at Aston Villa on Friday, a result that confirmed Champions League football for their opponents and left Liverpool scrambling to do the same.
There had been growing speculation that ex-Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso may arrive at Anfield this summer, but the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss has signed a four-year deal with Chelsea - news announced in the aftermath of their FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City.
Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet)
- Luis Enrique - 7/2
- Andoni Iraola - 4/1
- Sebastian Hoeness - 9/2
- Julian Nagelsmann - 6/1
- Jurgen Klopp - 17/2
- Oliver Glasner - 9/1
- Marco Silva - 10/1
- Unai Emery - 10/1
- Zinedine Zidane - 12/1
- Xabi Alonso - 12/1
- 14/1 bar
Odds correct as 09:00 BST (18/5/25)
Slot's position came under further scrutiny this weekend when Mohamed Salah appeared to publicly criticise him for the second time this season.
The Liverpool legend will leave the club this summer, a year earlier than planned, following a difficult final campaign.
He wrote on social media that the club must return to being a "heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear."
"That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good," he continued. "It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it."
Iraola, meanwhile, will leave Bournemouth in June after a hugely successful three-year spell.
He has been most strongly linked with a move to Crystal Palace, and prior to that Manchester United - who now look set to hand interim boss Michael Carrick a two-year contract.
Coincidentally Iraola's team are now the only club who can deny Liverpool a top-five finish.
Should the Cherries fail to beat Manchester City on Tuesday then the Reds will be all but assured of fifth thanks to goal difference.
Win and they will move to within a point heading into the final day, when Liverpool host Brentford and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest.
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